Storm Can't Hold on against New York

Published on September 8, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds on Friday night, but the Seattle Storm dropped an 84-76 to the New York Liberty inside Climate Pledge Arena.

Skylar Diggins had 14 points and dished out a team-high seven assists for the Storm. Brittney Sykes had 11 and Erica Wheeler tallied 12 off the bench.

A hot-shooting second-quarter (75% on 12-of-16) helped the Storm build an eight-point halftime lead, 47-39. It grew to as many as nine during the third quarter, the last time at 56-47.

Seattle was still up 60-59 entering the fourth quarter. The teams traded the first two baskets before the Liberty went on a run to take a 72-64 lead.

The Storm put together an 8-2 burst, capped by a 3-pointer from Wheeler and a shot by Ogwumike to get within two at 74-72 and 3:21 still on the clock.

New York went back up and held on to the lead for the eight-point win.

On the way to her 20 points, Ogwumike hit 8-of-15 from the floor. At 51.8% for the season, she remains one of just eight players in the league to be above 50% accuracy. It was also the 275th game of her career with 15 or more points, passing Tamika Catchings for No. 3 on all-time WNBA list for games with 15+ points.

Ezi Magbegor had three blocked shots, pushing her past 350 for her career (now 351).

Gabby Williams had two steals, putting her at 98 for the season, just three away from breaking the WNBA single-season steals record. The Storm had 10 steals for the game, their 13th time this season in double digits.

Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 24 points and Leonie Fiebich had 21.

UP NEXT: The Storm's final home game of the 2025 regular season is on Tuesday, September 9 against the Golden State Valkyries. Tipoff is at 7:00 pm PT and will be broadcast locally on CW Seattle and available for Prime Video users in Washington State.







