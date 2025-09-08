Golden State Valkyries Waive Center Elizabeth Kitley
Published on September 8, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries have waived center Elizabeth Kitley and activated forward Cecilia Zandalasini from injury, the team announced today.
Zandalasini will be listed as questionable for tomorrow's game at Seattle after missing time due to a left calf injury. The forward is working closely with Valkyries medical staff and will be evaluated on a day to day basis.
Kitley, who was signed to a seven-day hardship contract on September 3, appeared in no games for the Valkyries this season.
For more information on the Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 8, 2025
- Game Preview: Valkyries at Storm 9/9/25 - Golden State Valkyries
- Golden State Valkyries Waive Center Elizabeth Kitley - Golden State Valkyries
- Fever Host Lynx for Regular Season Finale - Indiana Fever
- Aces Clinch Home Court Advantage for WNBA Quarterfinals with 80-66 Win over Sky - Las Vegas Aces
- Sky Lose First of Two Straight Matchups with Las Vegas, 66-80 - Chicago Sky
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.