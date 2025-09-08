Golden State Valkyries Waive Center Elizabeth Kitley

Published on September 8, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries have waived center Elizabeth Kitley and activated forward Cecilia Zandalasini from injury, the team announced today.

Zandalasini will be listed as questionable for tomorrow's game at Seattle after missing time due to a left calf injury. The forward is working closely with Valkyries medical staff and will be evaluated on a day to day basis.

Kitley, who was signed to a seven-day hardship contract on September 3, appeared in no games for the Valkyries this season.

