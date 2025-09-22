Valkyries 2025 Roster in Review
Published on September 22, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
The Golden State Valkyries had players have career years up and down their inaugural season roster, carving out their own niche and making a unique impact. Read below for more on the accomplishments from every member of the first roster in franchise history.
Veronica Burton
Won the WNBA's Most Improved Player award
Led the Valkyries in total points (525), rebounds (192), assists (265), steals (50) and blocks (27), the only WNBA player to accomplish this feat for her team this season
Tallied the most games with 10+ assists and zero turnovers in the WNBA this season (3)
Kayla Thornton
Selected as a WNBA All-Star for the first time, Valkyries' first-ever All-Star and the first undrafted All-Star since 2019
Named the first Western Conference Player of the Week in franchise history
Averaged a team-high and career-high 14.0 points before season-ending injury, set career-high for points in a game (29)
Janelle Salaün
Ranked top-five among WNBA rookies in points per game (11.3 PPG; 4th) and rebounds per game (5.1 RPG; 3rd)
Led the Valkyries in total made 3-pointers (63)
Finished second on Golden State in total points (407)
Tiffany Hayes
Moved to 31st on the WNBA's all-time scoring list (4,296 career points), averaged double-digit points for 11th season (11.7 PPG)
Ranked eighth in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 40.6 percent on 3.9 attempts per game
Tied career-highs in rebounds (3.8 RPG) and assists (3.0 APG) per game
Temi Fágbénlé
Finished second on the Valkyries in total rebounds (190), just two shy of first place
Shot over 50 percent from the field for the fifth consecutive season (50.2 FG%)
Averaged a career-high 7.4 points, playing a career-high 39 games (38 starts)
Cecilia Zandalasini
Averaged a career-high 10.5 points, her first season averaging double figures
Ranked seventh in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 40.7 percent on a career-high 4.8 attempts per game
Iliana Rupert
Ranked second in the WNBA in 3-point percentage (44.2 3PT%)
Only Valkyrie to make at least 2 3-pointers per game (2.2 3PM)
Averaged a career-high 9.3 points over a career-high 21 games, set new single-game high of 21 points
Kate Martin
More than doubled her per-game scoring output in her sophomore season (6.2 PPG from 2.6 PPG)
Ranked third on Golden State in total made 3-pointers (57)
Kaila Charles
Averaged a career-high 7.4 points in 18 games with the Valkyries
Set her current career-high in points in a game on three separate occasions (16 points)
Monique Billings
Led the Valkyries in blocks per game (0.8)
Made more 3-pointers this season (10) than in the rest of her career prior (7)
Carla Leite
Averaged 7.2 points in 17.2 minutes over 37 games in her rookie season
One of seven WNBA rookies with 250+ points (268), 40+ rebounds (45) and 70+ assists (75)
Laeticia Amihere
Averaged a career-high 5.4 points over a career-high 29 games
Kaitlyn Chen
Played in 24 games, averaging 2.0 points in 10.3 minutes per game in her rookie season
Became the first player of Taiwanese descent to play in the WNBA
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 22, 2025
- Valkyries 2025 Roster in Review - Golden State Valkyries
- Nneka Ogwumike Wins 2025 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award - Seattle Storm
- Seattle Storm's Nneka Ogwumike Wins 2025 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award - WNBA
- Fever, Aces Meet for Game 2 on Tuesday Night in Las Vegas - Indiana Fever
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Golden State Valkyries Stories
- Valkyries 2025 Roster in Review
- Top Quotes from Valkyries 2025 Exit Interviews
- First Round, Game 2: Golden State Valkyries at Minnesota Lynx - Postgame Notes and Quotes
- Valkyries Eliminated from 2025 Playoffs by Top-Seeded Minnesota Lynx
- Fágbénlé Out Tonight