Valkyries 2025 Roster in Review

The Golden State Valkyries had players have career years up and down their inaugural season roster, carving out their own niche and making a unique impact. Read below for more on the accomplishments from every member of the first roster in franchise history.

Veronica Burton

Won the WNBA's Most Improved Player award

Led the Valkyries in total points (525), rebounds (192), assists (265), steals (50) and blocks (27), the only WNBA player to accomplish this feat for her team this season

Tallied the most games with 10+ assists and zero turnovers in the WNBA this season (3)

Kayla Thornton

Selected as a WNBA All-Star for the first time, Valkyries' first-ever All-Star and the first undrafted All-Star since 2019

Named the first Western Conference Player of the Week in franchise history

Averaged a team-high and career-high 14.0 points before season-ending injury, set career-high for points in a game (29)

Janelle Salaün

Ranked top-five among WNBA rookies in points per game (11.3 PPG; 4th) and rebounds per game (5.1 RPG; 3rd)

Led the Valkyries in total made 3-pointers (63)

Finished second on Golden State in total points (407)

Tiffany Hayes

Moved to 31st on the WNBA's all-time scoring list (4,296 career points), averaged double-digit points for 11th season (11.7 PPG)

Ranked eighth in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 40.6 percent on 3.9 attempts per game

Tied career-highs in rebounds (3.8 RPG) and assists (3.0 APG) per game

Temi Fágbénlé

Finished second on the Valkyries in total rebounds (190), just two shy of first place

Shot over 50 percent from the field for the fifth consecutive season (50.2 FG%)

Averaged a career-high 7.4 points, playing a career-high 39 games (38 starts)

Cecilia Zandalasini

Averaged a career-high 10.5 points, her first season averaging double figures

Ranked seventh in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 40.7 percent on a career-high 4.8 attempts per game

Iliana Rupert

Ranked second in the WNBA in 3-point percentage (44.2 3PT%)

Only Valkyrie to make at least 2 3-pointers per game (2.2 3PM)

Averaged a career-high 9.3 points over a career-high 21 games, set new single-game high of 21 points

Kate Martin

More than doubled her per-game scoring output in her sophomore season (6.2 PPG from 2.6 PPG)

Ranked third on Golden State in total made 3-pointers (57)

Kaila Charles

Averaged a career-high 7.4 points in 18 games with the Valkyries

Set her current career-high in points in a game on three separate occasions (16 points)

Monique Billings

Led the Valkyries in blocks per game (0.8)

Made more 3-pointers this season (10) than in the rest of her career prior (7)

Carla Leite

Averaged 7.2 points in 17.2 minutes over 37 games in her rookie season

One of seven WNBA rookies with 250+ points (268), 40+ rebounds (45) and 70+ assists (75)

Laeticia Amihere

Averaged a career-high 5.4 points over a career-high 29 games

Kaitlyn Chen

Played in 24 games, averaging 2.0 points in 10.3 minutes per game in her rookie season

Became the first player of Taiwanese descent to play in the WNBA







