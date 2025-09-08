Sky Lose First of Two Straight Matchups with Las Vegas, 66-80

The Chicago Sky lost to the Las Vegas Aces 66-80 on Sunday, Sept. 7 inside T-Mobile Arena. Chicago is now 10-32 on the season, 6-16 against the Western Conference, 4-17 on the road and 21-28 against Vegas all time.

Chicago's offensive output was a balanced attack in Sunday's game, with all five starters scoring in double figures and Kia Nurse adding eight points off the bench. Michaela Onyenwere and Rachel Banham each scored 12 points, with Banham four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Kamilla Cardoso was a force on the boards, grabbing 15 rebounds to go along with 10 points and three assists. Elizabeth Williams stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. In her second start in a Sky uniform, Sevgi Uzun recorded 10 points and six assists.

MVP candidate A'ja Wilson recorded 31 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Jackie Young notched 20 points, five rebounds and nine assists while Chelsea Gray added 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal. Wilson, Young and Gray scored 64 of the Aces' 80 points in tonight's game.

NEXT UP: The Sky stay on the road to take on the Aces for the second straight game at T-Mobile Arena. Chicago is 0-2 against the Aces this season after falling on Sunday night.

The third clash between the two teams marks the last time the opponents face off this season, and the final time this year that head coach Tyler Marsh squares off against his former team (Marsh served as assistant coach under Aces head coach Becky Hammon from 2022-24).

The two teams first played each other on Aug. 25 inside Wintrust Arena. The Sky narrowly lost to Vegas after a masterclass from Ariel Atkins, who led the team in scoring with 30 points. Kamilla Cardoso had 19 points and 10 rebounds in that game. Angel Reese added 10 points and 17 rebounds. The Sky were able to hold Wilson to just 18 points in that game, under her season average of 23.6 points.

The third game between the two teams, the Sky's penultimate game of the season, tips off at 7 p.m. PT/9 p.m. CT. The game will be available locally on The U.

KEY RUNS:

The Aces opened the game on an 11-0 run from 9:20 to 7:04 in the first quarter

The Aces outscored the Sky 24-15 in the first quarter

The Aces went on a 12-4 run from 4:19 to 1:15 in the second quarter

Las Vegas went on a 19-8 run from 9:02 to 2:58 in the third quarter

The Sky went on a 13-5 run from 0:58 in the third quarter to 6:38 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

The Sky committed nine turnovers and allowed 10 points off those turnovers in the first quarter

Ultimately, the Sky committed 19 turnovers and allowed 22 points off them

The Aces shot 11 for 18 (61.1%) in the first quarter

The Sky shot zero free throws in the first half

The Sky recorded 24 rebounds by the end of the first half

The Sky out-rebounded the Aces 40-28

The Aces recorded 12 steals, while Chicago notched just six

The two teams combined to attempt just 14 free throws

Las Vegas outscored Chicago 24-5 in fast-break opportunities

CHICAGO NOTES:

Kamilla Cardoso scored six of the Sky's 15 points and grabbed five of their 10 rebounds in the first quarter

Cardoso recorded a double-double by the end of the first half, 10 points and 11 rebounds

Cardoso grabbed six of the Sky's 14 rebounds in the second quarter

Rachel Banham accounted for eight of the Sky's 15 points in the first quarter (six points, two points created from assists)

Sevgi Uzun accounted for eight of Chicago's 16 points in the fourth quarter (six points, two points created from assists)

LAS VEGAS NOTES:

A'ja Wilson had seven stocks (four steals, three blocks) by the end of the first half

Wilson (15 points), Chelsea Gray (10 points) and Jackie Young (10 points) combined for 35 of the Aces' 43 points in the first half

Wilson scored seven of the Aces' 19 points in the second quarter

Wilson scored 12 of Vegas's 27 points and pulled down five of their eight rebounds in the third quarter

Jackie Young accounted for 12 of Las Vegas's 24 points in the first quarter (seven points, five points created from assists)

Young accounted for 18 of the Aces' 27 points in the third quarter (seven points, 11 points from assists)







