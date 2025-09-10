Sky Close out Road Series with 61-92 Loss to Aces

Published on September 10, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky lost to the Las Vegas Aces 61-92 on Tuesday, Sep. 9 inside T-Mobile Arena in the team's final road game of the season. Chicago is now 10-33 on the season, 6-17 against the Western Conference, 4-18 on the road and 21-29 against Vegas all time.

Playing with just eight available players, the Sky kept things close against the Aces in the first half. Michaela Onyenwere and Kamilla Cardoso each scored 13 points to lead the Sky in scoring, while Cardoso added 13 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. In her last three games, Onyenwere is averaging 14.3 points for the Sky. Cardoso continues to be a standout for Chicago as she nears the end of her second season.

Kia Nurse totaled nine points and two rebounds for Chicago off the bench. Rebecca Allen made her first start for the Sky since Aug. 3, impressing immediately on the defensive end with a pair of deflections early in the game that kept Chicago in pace with Las Vegas. Allen recorded seven points, two rebounds, one steal and a block.

Rookie Maddy Westbeld finished the night with seven points, two rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block while playing a career-high 28 minutes.

Six different players scored in double figures for the Aces, completing a balanced offensive attack. Jewell Loyd and Jackie Young led Las Vegas in scoring, tallying 15 points each. Young recorded seven assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block while Loyd added three rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Dana Evans and NaLyssa Smith each recorded 13 points, while Evans added six assists and Smith finished the night with five rebounds, one assist and a steal. To round out the Aces, A'ja Wilson totaled 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

More highlights include:

Kamilla Cardoso recorded her 13th double-double of the season, 11 of which have come after the All-Star break

Every player who appeared in tonight's game for the Sky scored at least four points

Jewell Loyd reached 6,000 career points in tonight's game

NEXT UP: The Sky return home to play the New York Liberty for the final game of the season on Thursday, Sept. 11 inside Wintrust Arena. Chicago is 1-2 against New York this season and 36-37 against the Liberty all time.

In their most recent matchup on Aug. 21, Kamilla Cardoso recorded a career game, going for 22 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in the Sky's 91-85 road victory inside Barclays Center. There were 21 lead changes, but Cardoso and Angel Reese's 21 points and 10 rebounds helped the Sky close out the game and snap the team's five-game losing streak.

Sabrina Ionescu recorded 23 points, seven assists and four steals to lead the Liberty to an 85-66 win against the Sky on June 10. Breanna Stewart added 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists in that game while Kennedy Burke scored 15 points off the bench.

Natasha Cloud recorded 18 points, four rebounds and eight steals in their first matchup on May 22 in the Sky's 74-99 home opener loss to the Liberty. Burke added 17 points and three steals in that outing while Ionescu scored 16 points and five assists.

The Liberty are 26-17 after Tuesday's night victory against the Washington Mystics. Ionescu leads the team in scoring while averaging 18.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. Breanna Stewart leads in rebounding, averaging 6.5 per game.

The season finale tips off at 7 p.m. CT inside Wintrust Arena and will be broadcast locally on The U.

KEY RUNS:

The Aces opened the game on a 26-8 run from 8:58 to 1:28 in the first quarter

The Sky went on a 17-7 run from 6:24 to 0:34 in the second quarter

Las Vegas went on 20-8 run from 5:50 to 0:17 in the third quarter

The Aces went on a 20-8 run from 7:06 to 0:21 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

The Aces totaled four blocks in the third quarter

Las Vegas outpaced Chicago 12-4 in fastbreak points

The Aces scored 26 points off the Sky's 12 turnovers

Las Vegas's biggest lead was 35

Chicago's bench was outscored by Las Vegas 41-20

CHICAGO NOTES:

Michaela Onyenwere scored six of the Sky's 14 points in the first quarter

Kamilla Cardoso (11), Onyenwere (9) and Rebecca Allen (7) combined to score 27 of the Sky's 35 first-half points

Cardoso accounted for 10 of the Sky's 21 points in the second quarter (five points, five points created from assists)

Sevgi Uzun accounted for six of Chicago's 21 points in the second quarter (four points, two points created from assists)

Maddy Westbeld scored five of the Sky's 11 points in the third quarter

LAS VEGAS NOTES:

A'ja Wilson accounted for nine of Las Vegas's 28 points in the first quarter (five points, four points created from assists)

Chelsea Gray accounted for 12 of the Aces' 15 points in the second quarter (seven points, five points created from assists)

Jackie Young accounted for 16 of Las Vegas's 23 points in the third quarter (10 points, six points created from assists)

Dana Evans accounted for 22 of the Aces' 26 points in the fourth quarter (eight points, 14 points created from assists)







