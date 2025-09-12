Westbeld Scores Career-High 25 Points in Sky Season Finale

Published on September 11, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky lost to the New York Liberty, 86-91 inside Wintrust Arena on Thursday, Sept. 11. The Sky finished the season 10-34, 4-17 against the Eastern Conference, 6-16 at home and 36-38 against the Liberty all time.

With seven players available, the Sky battled with the Liberty until the final buzzer. After going down by as many as 23 points, Chicago was able to come back against the Liberty to cut the final score to five behind rookie Maddy Westbeld 's career-high 25 points. She knocked down five of her six three-point attempts from beyond the arc, both of which are also career highs. Westbeld also added seven rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

After having a career game last time out against the Liberty, Kamilla Cardoso was a force on the interior, leading to 21 points, five rebounds and a season-high four blocks.

Rachel Banham 's career-high 10 assists helped fuel the Sky's competitive game, adding three rebounds and a steal. Michaela Onyenwere notched 11 points and six rebounds while Kia Nurse finished the night with 10 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Breanna Stewart led New York in scoring with 24 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. Coming off the bench, Rebekah Gardner recorded 15 points, two rebounds and three steals, while Emma Meesseman scored 14 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. To round out the Liberty, Sabrina Ionescu contributed 11 points, five rebounds and 11 assists.

More highlights include:

Five of the seven available Sky players scored in double figures in tonight's game

Jonquel Jones has tied Michelle Snow for 15th on the all time blocks list with 403

NEXT UP: The Sky's 20th season is now concluded. Exit interviews with players will be conducted in the coming days.

KEY RUNS:

New York went on a 26-9 run from 9:05 to 0:30 in the first quarter

Chicago went on a 14-6 run from 9:30 to 5:53 in the second quarter

The Liberty went on a 18-6 run from 4:16 to 0:46 in the second quarter

New York went on a 13-5 run from 1:48 in the third quarter to 7:01 in the fourth

The Sky went on a 15-3 run from 6:30 to in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

The Liberty outscored the Sky in in the paint, 42-32

The Liberty scored 15 points off the Sky's 11 turnovers

Seven players came off the bench for the Liberty, totaling 42 points while Westbeld scored 25 bench points alone

New York recorded nine steals to Chicago's five

The Sky shot 50.0% (32 of 64) from the field, 42.9% (12 of 28) from three and 83.3% (10 of 12) from the free-throw line

CHICAGO NOTES:

Sevgi Uzun accounted for seven of the Sky's 11 points in the first quarter

Maddy Westbeld accounted for 10 of Chicago's 31 points in the second quarter (seven points, three points created from assists)

Westbeld accounted for 17 of Sky's 28 points in the fourth quarter (13 points, four points created from assists)

Rachel Banham accounted for 10 of the Sky's 25 assists. Banham had five assists in the second quarter

NEW YORK NOTES:

Sabrina Ionescu accounted for 18 of the Liberty's 28 points in the first quarter (seven points, 11 points created from assists)

Jonquel Jones accounted for nine of New York's 28 points in the first quarter (five points, four points created from assists)

Emma Meesseman accounted for 14 of Liberty's 28 points in the second quarter (10 points, four points created from assists)

Breanna Stewart accounted for eight of New York's 13 points in the third quarter







