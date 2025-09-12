Atlanta Dream Tips off 2025 Postseason at Home vs. Indiana Fever

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream is returning to the postseason as one of the top seeds in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs, securing the No. 3 seed following a historic regular season. The Dream will host the opening game of their best-of-three First Round series on Sunday, September 14 at 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC at Gateway Center Arena.

Game 2 will shift to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis on Tuesday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m., before the series returns to Atlanta for a decisive Game 3, if necessary, on Thursday, September 18.

This year marks the Dream's first home playoff game since 2018, and the team looks to capture its first postseason victory since that same season. Atlanta reached new heights in 2025, winning a franchise-record 30 games, recording the best win percentage in team history (.682), and doubling its win total from last year. The Dream also produced three WNBA All-Stars and finished as a top 3 seed under first-year head coach Karl Smesko.

Atlanta went 2-2 against Indiana Fever during the 2025 regular season, with all games happening before the All-Star break.

Tickets for Game 1 of the WNBA Playoffs First Round at Gateway Center Arena are available now at dream.wnba.com/tickets. All games of the Dream's First Round series will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and ABC platforms.

The WNBA Semifinals will begin on Sunday, September 21 and run through a possible game 5 on September 30 in a best-of-five format. The WNBA Finals tip off on Friday, October 3, with the best-of-seven championship series running through October 17, if necessary.







