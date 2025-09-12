Postgame Notes: NYL 91, CHI 86

Published on September 11, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







LIBERTY 91 | SKY 86

NEW YORK (27-17) | CHICAGO (10-34)

Sept. 11, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LIBERTY 28 28 22 13 91

SKY 11 31 16 28 86

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK CHICAGO

POINTS Stewart (24) Westbeld (25)

REBOUNDS Meesseman, Stewart (6) Westbeld (7)

ASSISTS Ionescu (11) Banham (10)

KEY MILESTONES & TAKEAWAYS

New York finished the regular season at 12-0 when the starting lineup of Natasha Cloud, Sabrina Ionescu, Leonie Fiebich, Jonquel Jones, and Breanna Stewart finishes a game.

Sabrina Ionescu has assisted Breanna Stewart on 190 made field goals, the third-most by any duo in franchise history.

Breanna Stewart scored a game-high 24 points (9-for-14 FG, 1-for-1 3PT, 5-for-5 FT) as she passed Tina Charles for the eighth-most career games scoring 20 points on at least 60% shooting from the field (41). Stewart knocked down at least one three-pointer in each of her last six games, marking her longest such streak since her 2023 MVP campaign.

Sabrina Ionescu put up the 21st double-double of her career with 11 points, 11 assists and five rebounds as she became the first player in franchise history to put up 11 assists with 0 turnovers. Ionescu dished out nine or more assists for the third consecutive game, tying the longest such streak of her career, and became the fourth player in WNBA history with at least 10 career games recording 10 points, 10 assists and five rebounds.

Rebekah Gardner scored 15 points for her highest-scoring game since July of 2022. Gardner shot a perfect 100% (5-for-5) from the field and 100% (3-for-3) from deep to join Becky Hammon and Marine Johannčs as the only reserves in franchise history to score 15 points on 100% shooting from the field and 100% from beyond the arc. Gardner added a season-high three steals off the bench.

Leonie Fiebich closed tonight with a game-high +23 plus-minus for her eighth career game with a plus-minus of +20 or better, which is tied for the eighth-most such games through a player's first two seasons in WNBA history.

Jonquel Jones moved to sixth on New York's all-time blocks list. Her Liberty career total now stands at 134 - breaking her tie with Shameka Christon.

The Liberty outrebounded the Sky 35-26. New York finished the season at 13-1 when outrebounding its opponent and won the rebounding battle in each of the final three games of the regular season. The Liberty grabbed at least 35 rebounds for the third consecutive game, tying for the team's longest streak since the 2024 postseason.

New York totaled a 76.5% assist rate tonight with 34 field goals and 26 assists. They close the 2025 season with a league-leading 24 games in which they surpassed the 75% mark.

For three straight frames, the Liberty scored at least 20 points. New York is tied for the second-most games with at least three 20+ point quarters in a game (five) and holds a 4-1 record in those contests. On the season, the Liberty have totaled 108 qualifying quarters, third-most in the WNBA.

New York scored at least 90 points for the 12th time this season, marking the third-most 90-point games in a season throughout franchise history.







