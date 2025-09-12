Postgame Notes: MIN vs GSV (9.11.25)

MINNESOTA LYNX 72 (34-10), GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES (23-21) 53

September 11, 2025

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Napheesa Collier posted 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting (80.0%) from the field, including 3-of-4 from deep (75.0%), while also adding four rebounds (two offensive), two assists and two steals. Collier became the second player in WNBA history to record a 50/40/90 season, and the second to do so while averaging 20+ points per game, finishing the season shooting 52.6% from the field, 40.3% from three and a career-high 90.64% from the line.

In 24:25 minutes off the bench, Natisha Hiedeman scored a game-high 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting (66.7%) from the floor, sinking three from deep. Hiedeman has posted 20+ points off the bench in the last four of five games, tallying a total of 93 points in that five-game stretch (18.6 ppg on 59.3% shooting), the third-most-prolific run ever by a Lynx reserve (Candice Wiggins 102, June 10-21, 2008; Rachel Banham 94, July 1-14, 2022).

In 22:40 minutes off the bench, Jessica Shepard recorded her ninth double-double of the season, scoring 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting (57.4%) from the field. Shepard added 14 rebounds (six offensive) and three assists tonight, marking her seventh game of the season with 10+ points, 10+ rebounds and three+ assists.

Shepard finished the season shooting 63.8% (132-for-207) from the field, the ninth highest percentage in WNBA history and fourth highest by a Lynx player.

Alanna Smith rejected three shots tonight, moving her into sixth all-time on the Lynx career bocks list passing Nicole Ohlde (134). Smith finished the season with a franchise record of 80 blocks, ranking third in the league in total blocks (77) and blocks per game (1.9).

Team Notes

Minnesota forced Golden State to shoot 19-for-66 from the field tonight (28.8%) and 3-of-27 from beyond the arc. The Lynx held the Valkyries to season-lows in points (53), shooting percentage (28.8%), and three-point percentage (11.1), marking the fewest allowed by Minnesota in any game in five years, since the Lynx beat Washington 68-48 on Aug. 11, 2020.

The Valkyries finished at 28.8% (19-for-66) from the floor, the 18th time in franchise history (second this season) that Minnesota has held its opponent below 30%.

Minnesota's bench registered 36 points, marking the 10th game this season with a 30+ point performance from the bench. The effort was led by Hiedeman (21) and Shepard (11), combining for 32 points. In the Lynx's last five games, Hiedeman has scored 93 of the bench's total 154 points.







