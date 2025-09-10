Postgame Notes: MIN vs IND (9.9.25)

INDIANA FEVER 83 (24-20), MINNESOTA LYNX 72 (33-10)

September 9, 2025

Lynx notes

Player Notes

In her 12th start of the season, Jessica Shepard notched 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting (80.0%) from the field, including seven rebounds (two offensive), two assists and two steals. Tonight, Shepard surpassed 300 points and 100 assists on the season, marking her sixth game this season with 15+ points and five+ rebounds.

Alanna Smith registered 11 points tonight, including one from deep and a perfect 4-for-4 from the line. Smith added four assists, three rebounds and two blocks in tonight's matchup, marking her 27th game of the season recording two+ blocks. Smith currently ranks third in the WNBA in total blocks (79) and blocks per game (1.9).

In 16:08 minutes off the bench, Maria Kliundikova totaled 12 points on 6-of-11 shooting (54.5%) from the floor, while also adding seven rebounds (two offensive) and a block. Tonight marked Kliundikova's fifth game of the season with 10+ points and three+ rebounds off the bench.

Coutney Williams chipped in eight points, five rebounds, and five assists tonight, recording at least five assists in three of her last four games. Williams ranks second in the WNBA in total assists (267) and assists per game (6.2).

In 25:01 minutes off the bench, Natisha Hiedeman tallied six points, four assists, two rebounds (one offensive), and two steals. Hiedeman has now registered four+ assists in three of her last four games, and two+ steals in her last three games.

Team Notes

Minnesota scored 58 points in the paint tonight, outscoring Indiana 58-34 in that category. The Lynx shot 29-for-44 (65.9%) from the paint, led by Shepard scoring all 16 (8-for-10) of her points in the paint.

The Lynx's bench accounted for 29 of the team's 72 points, marking the 25th game this season with 15+ points from the bench. The effort was led by Kliundikova (12), with Anastasiia Olairi Kosu and Hiedeman contributing six points each, all combining for 24 points.

Minnesota served six rejections tonight, led by Smith (2) and Kosu (2), along with Carleton and Kliundikova contributing a block apiece. Tonight marked the third straight game the Lynx have tallied five+ blocks as a team and remain tied for second in the league in blocks per game (4.8).

Minnesota outscored the Fever in assists tonight (21-19), led by efforts from Williams (5), Smith (4), and Hiedeman (4). The Lynx surpassed 1,000 total assists on the season tonight, leading the league in total assists (1,005) and assists per game (23.4).







