Indiana Fever Close Regular Season with 83-72 Victory over Minnesota Lynx

Published on September 9, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (24-20) closed out the regular season with an 83-72 win over the league-leading Minnesota Lynx (33-10) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday night. The Fever will begin the postseason on Sunday, September 14 with opponent, broadcast and time details to follow.

The Fever came out with a powerful start, opening on a 10-0 run, ending the first quarter leading the Lynx 28-14 with eight points from Aerial Powers and six from Aliyah Boston. The Fever continued to lead the Lynx, 49-36, at the end of the second quarter with six points from Odyssey Sims and five points from Kelsey Mitchell, maintaining a double-digit lead throughout the first half.

With nine points from Mitchell and four points from Lexie Hull, the Fever controlled the lead throughout the third quarter, outscoring the Lynx 70-53. The Fever sustained their double-digit in the fourth quarter to solidify a final victory for the regular season.

Indiana Fever Notes:

The victory marked the first time since the 2015 season that the Fever have tallied three-straight double-digit margin wins.

With 18 points scored, Kelsey Mitchell officially became the franchise's all-time single season leader in points per game, breaking a record held for more than two decades set in 2003 by Tamika Catchings with 19.7 points per game, Mitchell now holds that record at 20.2 points per game, the first player in Fever history to average over 20 points in a season.

Aliyah Boston recorded eight rebounds, officially breaking her own record for the most total rebounds in a single season with 361 total. Boston now holds the first, second (355, 2024) and third most (335, 2023) total rebounds in a single season in Fever franchise history, having set new records in each of her first three seasons in the WNBA.

Odyssey Sims finished the night with 15 points, eclipsing 3,500 points across her career.

Aerial Powers made her 200th regular-season appearance, finishing the night with eight points.

Natasha Howard totaled 10 points on the night, with the Fever finishing the season 12-3 when Howard scores in double digits.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever will begin the postseason on Sunday, September 14 with opponent, broadcast and time details to follow.







