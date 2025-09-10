Resilient Fever Ready for Postseason

Published on September 9, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







"I don't think, thinking back to the beginning of the season, that anyone would have ever foreseen it going like this," coach Stephanie White said.

The Indiana Fever have navigated a fair amount of adversity over the course of the regular season - adversity that's been extensively discussed and documented. Five season ending injuries obliterated the 11-deep opening day roster, opened craterous holes in the game plan, and created an opportunity for the remaining healthy players to accomplish something seemingly impossible.

Against all odds, the Fever clinched a playoff spot on Sunday after defeating the Washington Mystics, 94-65.

"We're all we've got," Kelsey Mitchell said. "And we're all we need."

It became a mantra for the cobbled-together roster; an affirmation spoken before every game. It kept them present, grounded, and rooted in the now - the most important moment as far as the Fever were concerned. Coach Stephanie White adopted her own version of the sentiment, repeating, "Be where your feet are," throughout the season.

So Indiana did.

They earned their first Commissioner's Cup Championship. They put together a five-game winning streak in late July, and Mitchell found new levels each time the Fever needed another answer. She turned her play up so many levels that she inserted herself into the MVP conversation. Mitchell even became the Fever's first player to average over 20 points in a season in franchise history.

"Every time we've had a setback, her numbers have just continued to get better," White said. "...We continue to put more on Kelsey Mitchell's plate, and she just continues to rise to the challenge."

When the Lynx rolled back into Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday for the Fever's regular season finale, Indiana was playing for pride. Minnesota beat the Fever in both of the previous two meetings, and Indiana was hungry to take the third.

A 10-0 run by the Fever to open the game was proof of Indiana's conviction. That lead grew as the Fever stepped on the gas - by halftime their lead was 13 points, but they'd led by as many as 17 before the break.

The Lynx surged to open the second half, cutting the Fever lead down to just four points, but the Fever responded. By the end of the third quarter, Indiana had regained its 17-point advantage. By the time the buzzer sounded on the final contest of the Indiana Fever's regular season, the Fever led by 11, 83-72.

Indiana secured a wire-to-wire victory over the league's top team.

"It was a big win for us because they set the bar high, standard wise," Mitchell said postgame. "We know what to expect when it comes to the Minnesota Lynx. And so I think going into the playoffs...it's big for us, because we are giving ourselves a chance, and if they are the standard, we get to see what we are."

Indiana's victory over the Lynx secured a 24-20 record on the season. After an offseason that ratcheted expectations to new heights, and a regular season riddled with adversity, the Fever crossed the finish line with a three-game winning streak in their wake.

"A new season starts on Sunday," Odyssey Sims said. "Everybody's 0-0. Anything can happen. We're not looking at the regular season, what we did, what our record was. We have a new record. We have a different mindset."

They closed the regular season with a win, but Indiana isn't ready to talk about finish lines. Because the Fever aren't finished - they've just stepped up to another starting line, and are preparing for a race that begins on Sunday.

The WNBA title is at the end, and the Fever are prepared to chase it.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.