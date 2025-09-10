Fever Beat Lynx to Close out Regular Season, Await Playoff Fate

The Indiana Fever are heading to the playoffs on a three-game win streak. The Fever (24-20) defeated the league-leading Minnesota Lynx (33-10) on Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 83-72, in their final regular season contest.

Kelsey Mitchell led five Fever players in double figures in the win, tallying 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting (4-of-5 from 3-point range). Odyssey Sims added 15 points, while Aliyah Boston had 12 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Natasha Howard finished with 10 points and seven rebounds, while Damiris Dantas tallied 10 points and six boards.

The Fever will be either the sixth or seventh seed in the WNBA playoffs. They will finish sixth if Golden State loses both its final two games (at Seattle on Tuesday, at Minnesota on Thursday). If the Valkyries win either or both of those contests, the Fever will be the seventh seed.

The Fever's opponent will depend on both their seed as well as who finishes second and third. Their opponent will most likely be either Atlanta or Las Vegas, though there was still a slim possibility Phoenix could finish third heading into the late window on Tuesday.

The first round of the playoffs is a best-of-three series. The Fever will play Game 1 on the road on Sunday. They would then host Game 2 on either Tuesday or Wednesday. The full schedule for the first round of the playoffs will be announced later this week. The regular season ends on Thursday night.







