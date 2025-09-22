Postgame Notes: MIN vs PHX (9.21.25)

MINNESOTA LYNX (1-0) 82, PHOENIX MERCURY (0-1) 69

September 21, 2025

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Napheesa Collier posted 18 points on 8-of-16 shooting (50.0%) from the floor, including two from deep, while also adding a game-high nine rebounds (three offensive) and two assists. With a running layup at 2:29 in the third quarter, Collier sparked Minnesota's first lead of the game (54-53) since 0:25 in the first (24-22).

Courtney Williams scored a game-high 23 points on 11-of-19 shooting (57.9%) from the field, notching one from deep, and adding eight rebounds, seven assists, and a franchise-high five steals. Williams recorded Minnesota's first-ever playoff game featuring 20+ points/five+ rebounds/five+ assists/five+ steals and just the fifth such performance in WNBA Playoff history.

In her 39th career postseason contest, Williams tied a franchise record for steals in a playoff game (5), standing with four fellow Lynx players:

5 Courtney Williams, 9/21/25 vs. Pho.

5 Napheesa Collier, 10/16/24 vs. N.Y.

5 Monica Wright, 10/17/12 vs. Ind.

5 Sheri Sam, 9/1/03 at L.A.

5 Tamika Williams, 8/28/03 vs. L.A.

Kayla McBride registered 21 points on 6-of-17 shooting (35.3%) from the floor, notching four from deep, and a perfect 5-for-5 from the line. McBride added six rebounds, two assists and a block, marking her third career-postseason appearance with 20+ points and five+ rebounds.

Team Notes

Minnesota allowed the second-fewest points in a half in a playoff game in franchise history in today's contest.

21 - vs. Indiana, Oct. 14 2015 (1st)

22 - vs. Phoenix, Sept. 21, 2025 (2nd)

22 - vs. Phoenix, Sept. 26, 2013 (1st)

23 - vs. Los Angeles, Aug. 28, 2003 (2nd)

25 - vs. Los Angeles, Oct. 11, 2016 (1st)

25 - vs. Atlanta, Oct. 6, 2013 (1st)

The Lynx held the Mercury to just 3-of-23 (13%) from beyond the arc throughout the night, marking just the fifth time Phoenix has shot below 13% from deep in a playoff game.

Minnesota now moves to 10-0 against Phoenix all-time in the playoffs while playing at home.







