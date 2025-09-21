A'ja Wilson Earns Historic Fourth Kia WNBA M'VP Honor

Published on September 21, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that Las Vegas Aces forward/center A'ja Wilson has earned a record fourth WNBA Kia Most Valuable Player award after leading the Aces to a 30-14 finish, including a franchise-record 16-game winning streak to close out the season, which was instrumental in the Aces securing the No. 2 seed leading into the playoffs.

Not only is Wilson the only player to be named M'VP more than three times, but she also was the 2024 M'VP and is now just the second back-to-back league M'VP since Cynthia Cooper earned the honor in 1997 and 1998. Wilson's first M'VP came in 2020 and her second in 2022, ahead of winning her first WNBA title. Prior to today's announcement, Wilson was tied with the legendary Lauren Jackson, Lisa Leslie and Sheryl Swoopes as the only players in league history with three M'VP trophies.

In addition to M'VP, Wilson also earned her third WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award, her seventh All-Star nod, a league-leading six WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week awards, Western Conference Player of the Month for August, Associated Press Player of the Year, AP Defensive Player of the Year and the WNBA Peak Performer award as the league's leading scorer.

Wilson received 51 of 72 first-place votes and 21 second-place votes (657 points) from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (534 points) finished in second place, followed by Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (391 points) in third place, Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (180 points) in fourth place and Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (93 points) in fifth place. Players were awarded 10 points for a first-place vote, seven points for a second-place vote, five points for a third-place vote, three points for a fourth-place vote and one point for a fifth-place vote.

Over the course of the season, Wilson tallied beyond M'VP stat lines with 23.4 points per game on 50.5% field goal shooting, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.6 steals per game. She is the only player in the history of the league to average at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks and 1 steal per game - a feat she first accomplished in her third M'VP season.

In leading the league in scoring, Wilson also set the WNBA single-season record for 30-point games with a total of 13. Further, she ranked first in blocks for the fifth time in her career and ranked second for rebounds per game.

Wilson also:

Produced the only 30-point, 20-rebound double-double in league history

Had league-bests of 10 double-doubles with at least 30 points, 16 double-doubles with at least 20 points and finished with a total of 21 double-doubles, which ranked third among league leaders.

Lists tied for No. 1 for 20-point games in a season (25) and set the league record for 30-point games (13) in a season.

Ranked No. 1 in player efficiency rating, win shares overall, offensive win shares, defensive win shares and defensive rating.

Is the only player who finished among the top 5 in scoring, rebounding and blocks; also ranked No. 9 for offensive rebounds (2.3 per game), No. 2 for defensive rebounds (7.9 per game), No. 4 for steals (1.6 spg), No. 3 for offensive rating (110.6, minimum 20 games) and No. 13 for field goal percentage (.505).

Led the league for total points (937), total rebounds (407), defensive rebounds (316), free throws made (248) and was second for 2-pointers made (307)

Earned her league-record 13th Western Conference Player of the Month honor in August.

Earned Western Conference Player of the Week a league-high six times in 2025, bringing her career total to a league second-most 28.

Las Vegas Aces and Wilson fans have the opportunity to view some of the iconic items from the franchise's historic time in the Sports & Entertainment Capital of the World by visiting the Hall of Excellence museum located inside the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The Hall of Excellence features the finest collection of historical memorabilia and artifacts ever assembled from the greatest legends of sports and entertainment. Among the items in the Hall of Excellence are the jersey worn by Wilson when she scored her 1,000th point in her 2024 M'VP season to become the first player in WNBA history to hit that mark, the 2022 and 2023 WNBA Championship rings that belong to Mark Davis, as well as the 2023 WNBA Championship trophy from the second of the Aces back-to-back titles.

In honor of being named the 2025 Kia WNBA Most Valuable Player, Wilson will receive a specially designed trophy by Tiffany & Co.

Below are the voting results for the 2025 Kia WNBA Most Valuable Player Award and a list of past recipients of the annual honor.

