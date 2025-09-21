Indiana Fever Take Game One of WNBA Semifinals at Las Vegas Aces

Published on September 21, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - The Indiana Fever took the first win in the best-of-five WNBA Semifinals, earning a dominant 89-73 victory over the Las Vegas Aces on the road. The Fever were paced by a career game from Kelsey Mitchell, tallying 34 on the night, passing Anna DeForge for the second most in the franchise's playoff history.

The Fever led throughout the first quarter with Mitchell scoring seven points and Aliyah Boston adding six points, but Las Vegas battled back to make it just a one-point game, 19-18, in favor of Indiana. In the second quarter the Fever were able to expand to a two-possession lead, in front 41-36 at the halftime break, thanks to 10 points from Mitchell.

Following an 8-3 run to open the second quarter, Indiana took a 14-point lead, however the Aces were able to cut the lead to just three points. But the Fever defense held Las Vegas scoreless for the remaining 2:52 of the third quarter to regain the double-digit 69-55 lead, an 11-0 run to close the quarter. Indiana closed out the fourth outscoring the Aces 20-18 to secure the 16-point victory.

Indiana Fever Notes:

The win marked the first ever victory for Indiana Fever in Las Vegas, dating back to the 2018 season.

Indiana's 28 points in the third quarter are the fourth-most in a single quarter in Fever playoff history, just five points shy of tying the franchise record of 33 points set on September 29, 2009, against the Phoenix Mercury

Natasha Howard earned a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, the seventh of her career in the postseason and her first as a member of the Indiana Fever during playoffs. Howard now has 63 double-doubles, across all competitions in her career=, the 26 th most in WNBA history.

Kelsey Mitchell recorded the second-most points in a single game in Fever Playoff history, scoring 34 points, only behind Tamika Whitmore who scored 41 points on August 19, 2006, against the Detroit Shock.

Kelsey Mitchell moved into eighth all-time in Fever playoff history for total three-pointers made, 17, surpassing Tamika Whitmore.

Aliyah Boston moved into eighth all-time in Fever playoff history for total rebounds with 70 across six games played and eighth all-time in Fever playoff history for total assists with 25.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever will remain in Las Vegas for Game Two of the WNBA Semifinals, facing the Aces on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 9:30 p.m. ET, broadcast on EPSN.







