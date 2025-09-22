Las Vegas Drops Semifinal Game 1 to Indiana 89-73

Published on September 21, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - Despite a team-high 19 points from Jackie Young and a 16-point, 13 rebound double-double from A'ja Wilson, the Las Vegas Aces fell to the Indiana Fever 89-73 in Game 1 of the best-of-five semifinals on Sunday afternoon in Michelob ULTRA Arena. In addition to Wilson and Young, Dana Evans checked in for 14 points and Chelsea Gray added 13 to round out the Aces double-digit scorers.

Kelsey Mitchell scored a playoff career-high 34 points for Indiana.

Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Aces 18 18 19 18 73

Fever 19 22 28 20 89

First Quarter Highlights (Indiana 19, Las Vegas 18)

Indy opened with the first 4 points, expanded its lead to 15-7 at 5:26 and was up 19-10 with less than 3 minutes remaining on the clock. Wilson, who missed her first 6 field goal attempts, scored her first points at 2:27 for the first 2 points in an 8-0 quarter-ending Aces run. The Aces made 7 of 18 (.389) from the field and just 1 of 5 from 3-point, while Indiana hit 8 of 18 (.444) and 1 of 4 from deep. Young led the Aces with 5 points, Mitchell had 7 for Indy.

Second Quarter Highlights (Indiana 41, Las Vegas 36)

The Aces scored the first 5 points to take their first lead of the game. A 6-0 spurt by Indy moved the Fever back in front 25-23. The Aces reclaimed the lead, 27-25, but the Fever scored the next 4 to take it back, 29-27, at 4:34. The Aces knotted it up twice before Indiana scored to inch in front 33-31 with 3:00 on the clock. After a technical made free throw by Gray, the Fever hit all 6 of their free throw attempts in an 8-4 run to close the half. The Aces shooting woes continued in the second frame as they made 8 of 22 (.364) overall and missed their lone 3-point attempt; Indiana went 8 of 19 (.421) and missed their 3 tries from deep. Wilson scored 9 points to lead Las Vegas, Mitchell had 10.

Third Quarter Highlights (Indiana 69, Las Vegas 55)

Indiana increased its lead to 57-43 at 5:29. The Aces scored 10 unanswered points and closed to 57-53 at 5:29. However, the Fever closed the quarter on a 12-2 run for the 14-point lead with 10 minutes to play. The Fever shot a blistering 9 of 11 (.818) from the field, 2 of 3 from distance and 8 of 9 from the line; the Aces went 7 of 17 (.412) from the floor, 2 of 5 from afar and 3 of 3 at the charity stripe. Gray led the Aces with 8 points, Mitchell and Odyssey Sims scored 11 apiece for the Fever.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Indiana 89, Las Vegas 73)

The Aces kept pace with the Fever but were unable to make a comeback run. Las Vegas shot 50% (7-14 FGs) from the field while the Fever went 45% (9-20 FGs) overall; both teams hit 2 of 6 from distance. Evans scored a high of 7 points for the Aces and Mitchell had 6 for the visitors.

KEY STATS

Las Vegas finished shooting 40.8% (29-71 FGs), 29.4% (5-17 3pt FGs) from beyond the arc and 83.3% (10-12 FTs) from the charity stripe. Indiana, in comparison, shot 50% (34-68 FGs) from the floor, 31.2% (5-16 3pt FGs) from distance and 94.1% (16-17 FTs) at the free throw line.

The Fever controlled points in the paint 50-38, 2nd chance points 10-9 and fast break points 15-9.

The Aces scored 16 points off 10 Indiana turnovers, and gave up 13 points on their 12 miscues.

The biggest lead for Indiana was 16, while Las Vegas' was 4. There were 5 ties and 4 lead changes in today's game.

Indiana held a 35-33 edge on the boards.

Wilson recorded 4 blocks to the Fever's 2.

GAME NOTES

Gray needed just 13 points to become just the second player in WNBA playoff history with 800 points and 300 assists. She now has 800 points and 329 assists. Gray became the youngest and fastest to the mark. Lindsay Whalen, the only other player to hit both those marks, hit her double milestone at 35 years and 128 days in her 75th playoff game. Gray did it in her 57th playoff game at 32 years and 348 days.

With 4 blocked shots today, Wilson became the 4 th player in W history with at least 100 blocks in postseason play, joining Brittney Griner, Lisa Leslie and Candace Parker. She now has 103 playoff blocks and lists No. 4 behind No. 3 Griner's 105. Parker has 117 and Leslie tops the list with 132.

Wilson recorded her career playoff 23 rd double-double to break a tie with Sylvia Fowles (22) and now sits alone in the No. 4 spot for all-time W playoff double-doubles. Diana Taurasi and Parker are No. 1 with 27 apiece and Alyssa Thomas is No. 3 with 26.

Today marked Wilson's 42nd double-figure playoff scoring game, the 40 th for Gray, 27 th for Young and 4 th for Evans.

Gray tied with Katie Douglas (95) for No. 6 on the league's all-time playoffs 3-pointers made list and Young, who now has 66, passed Parker (65) for No. 17 and is 4 away from moving ahead of No.18 Allie Quigley (68) on that list.

Wilson (226) passed Angel McCoughtry (224) in playoff free throws made to move into the No. 6 spot in WNBA playoff history. Next is Parker with 234 at No. 5.

Wilson is now tied with Whalen (953) for No. 7 on the league's all-time playoff scoring list. No. 6 Breanna Stewart has 1,006.

No. 7 Wilson (463) needs 9 rebounds to move past Lisa Leslie (471) and into No. 6 all-time.

Becky Hammon (21) needs 1 more playoff win to tie with Dan Hughes (22) at No. 8 for all-time WNBA postseason coaching victories. Lin Dunn (23) is No. 7.

Gray (66) needs 3 steals to move past Penny Taylor and into No. 15 on the all-time playoff steals list.

No. 6 Wilson (359) is 4 field goals made away from passing Seimone Augustus (362) for No. 5 on the W's all-time playoffs field goals made list.

UP NEXT: The Aces will play Game 2 of the WNBA Semifinals on Tuesday, Sept. 23, at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Tipoff is 6:30 p.m. PT and will air on ESPN. Tickets are on sale now for Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 5 on AXS.com.







