Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson Wins Record Fourth Kia WNBA Most Valuable Player Award

NEW YORK - Las Vegas Aces center-forward A'ja Wilson has been named the 2025 Kia WNBA Most Valuable Player, the WNBA announced today.

This marks a record fourth Kia WNBA MVP Award and second in a row for Wilson, who also earned the honor in 2020 and 2022. With the 2025 award, Wilson becomes the first four-time Kia WNBA MVP, breaking a tie with three-time MVPs Sheryl Swoopes (2000, 2002 and 2005), Lisa Leslie (2001, 2004 and 2006) and Lauren Jackson (2003, 2007 and 2010).

Wilson received 51 of 72 first-place votes and 21 second-place votes (657 points) from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (534 points) finished in second place, followed by Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (391 points) in third place, Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (180 points) in fourth place and Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (93 points) in fifth place. Players were awarded 10 points for a first-place vote, seven points for a second-place vote, five points for a third-place vote, three points for a fourth-place vote and one point for a fifth-place vote.

In her eighth WNBA season, Wilson averaged 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 blocked shots and 1.6 steals in 31.2 minutes in 40 games - the second-best per-game marks of her career in scoring, rebounding, assists, blocks and steals. She led the league in points per game for the second straight season and in blocks per game for the fifth time (2020 and 2022-25). Wilson also scored the most points (937) and had the highest efficiency rating (29.2) in the WNBA.

For the second consecutive season, Wilson averaged at least 20.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steal per game. She is the only WNBA player to reach these averages in a season (minimum 15 games played).

This season, the 6-4 Wilson finished among the top five in the WNBA in points (No. 1), rebounds (No. 2), blocks (No. 1) and steals (No. 4) per game for the second consecutive year. The only other player to accomplish this feat in a season is Yolanda Griffith in 1999.

As a scorer, Wilson set a WNBA single-season record for games of 30 or more points with 13. She also led the league with 25 games of 20 or more points this season and her 21 double-doubles included 16 games with at least 20 points.

The seven-time All-Star shot 50.5 percent from the field, a career-high 42.4 percent from three-point range (25-of-59) and 85.5 percent from the free throw line. She made a career-high and WNBA-leading 284 free throws.

After Las Vegas entered the All-Star break with an 11-11 record, Wilson led the Aces to a 19-3 finish that propelled them to a 30-14 mark and the No. 2 seed in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs presented by Google. Las Vegas won a franchise-record 16 consecutive games to close out the regular season, tied for the second-longest regular-season winning streak in league history. During that streak, Wilson averaged 26.1 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.6 steals while shooting 52.7 percent from the field, 59.3 percent from three-point range and 88.9 percent from the free throw line.

Wilson was named the Kia WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month for August. She was also recognized as the WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week a league-high six times (Weeks 2, 6, 10-12 and 14).

Wilson and the Aces have advanced to the WNBA Semifinals, where they will meet the Indiana Fever. That best-of-five series tips off today at 3 p.m. ET (ABC).

In honor of being named the 2025 Kia WNBA Most Valuable Player, Wilson will receive $15,450 and a specially designed trophy by Tiffany & Co.

Below are the voting results for the 2025 Kia WNBA Most Valuable Player Award and a list of past recipients of the annual honor.

VOTING RESULTS: 2025 KIA WNBA MOST VALUABLE PLAYER AWARD

Player (Team) 1st Place Votes

(10 Points) 2nd Place Votes

(7 Points) 3rd Place Votes

(5 Points) 4th Place Votes

(3 Points) 5th Place Votes

(1 Point) Total Points

A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas) 51 21 0 0 0 657

Napheesa Collier (Minnesota) 18 42 12 0 0 534

Alyssa Thomas (Phoenix) 3 9 59 1 0 391

Allisha Gray (Atlanta) 0 0 1 54 13 180

Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana) 0 0 0 15 48 93

Aliyah Boston (Indiana) 0 0 0 1 2 5

Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle) 0 0 0 1 2 5

Jackie Young (Las Vegas) 0 0 0 0 2 2

Veronica Burton (Golden State) 0 0 0 0 1 1

Dearica Hamby (Los Angeles) 0 0 0 0 1 1

Rhyne Howard (Atlanta) 0 0 0 0 1 1

Rickea Jackson (Los Angeles) 0 0 0 0 1 1

Breanna Stewart (New York) 0 0 0 0 1 1

KIA WNBA MOST VALUABLE PLAYER AWARD WINNERS

1997 - Cynthia Cooper, Houston

1998 - Cynthia Cooper, Houston

1999 - Yolanda Griffith, Sacramento

2000 - Sheryl Swoopes, Houston

2001 - Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles

2002 - Sheryl Swoopes, Houston

2003 - Lauren Jackson, Seattle

2004 - Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles

2005 - Sheryl Swoopes, Houston

2006 - Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles

2007 - Lauren Jackson, Seattle

2008 - Candace Parker, Los Angeles

2009 - Diana Taurasi, Phoenix

2010 - Lauren Jackson, Seattle

2011 - Tamika Catchings, Indiana

2012 - Tina Charles, Connecticut

2013 - Candace Parker, Los Angeles

2014 - Maya Moore, Minnesota

2015 - Elena Delle Donne, Chicago

2016 - Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles

2017 - Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota

2018 - Breanna Stewart, Seattle

2019 - Elena Delle Donne, Washington

2020 - A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas

2021 - Jonquel Jones, Connecticut

2022 - A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas

2023 - Breanna Stewart, New York

2024 - A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas

2025 - A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas







