Mitchell Scores 34 as Fever Win in Las Vegas in Game 1

Published on September 21, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







Kelsey Mitchell went off for 34 points to lead the sixth-seeded Indiana Fever to an 89-73 road win over the second-seeded Las Vegas Aces on Sunday afternoon in Game 1 of the WNBA Semifinals.

Mitchell's 34 points were the second-most by a Fever player in a playoff game in franchise history, as the All-Star guard and 2025 WNBA MVP finalist went 12-for-23 from the field, 4-for-6 from 3-point range, and 6-for-6 from the free throw line.

The Fever got off to a fast start on Sunday, jumping out to a 19-10 lead. The Aces rallied, scoring the final eight points of the first quarter and first five of the second quarter to take a brief lead, but Indiana was back in front 41-36 at halftime.

The Fever had pushed the margin to 57-43 midway through the third quarter before Las Vegas used a 12-1 run to get back within three. But the Fever scored the final 11 points of the frame to get back up by double digits and the Aces never seriously threatened in the fourth quarter.

Odyssey Sims tallied 17 points and three steals for the Fever, while Natasha Howard recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Aliyah Boston added six points, 11 boards, and five assists.

The Fever defense limited A'ja Wilson, who was named the 2025 WNBA MVP earlier on Sunday, to 16 points on just 6-of-22 shooting. Wilson did pull down 13 rebounds.

Jackie Young added 19 points and seven rebounds for Las Vegas, while Chelsea Gray finished with 13 points, five boards, and four assists.

The Fever and Aces will meet again for Game 2 in the best-of-five series on Tuesday night in Las Vegas at 9:30 PM ET. The series will then shift to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 3 on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.







