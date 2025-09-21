Seattle Storm Announce Head Coaching Change

SEATTLE -  The Seattle Storm announced today that Head Coach Noelle Quinn's contract will not be renewed for the 2026 season.  The search for a new coach will begin immediately.

"On behalf of our organization, I would like to thank Noelle for her time with the Storm.  Her commitment to the ongoing success of our organization and to furthering the development of our players was second to none," said Storm General Manager Talisa Rhea. "She put us in a position to win at the highest levels of the game and for that, we are grateful."

Quinn started her Storm career as a player in 2013 and continued her tenure from 2016-2018, including being a member of the 2018 WNBA championship team.  Upon her retirement as a player, Quinn immediately stepped into the role as an assistant coach with the Storm in 2019. She progressed to associate head coach in 2020, when the Storm won their fourth WNBA championship. In 2021, Quinn was named head coach of the franchise.  She has the second most wins of any coach in Storm history and helped lead the team to four postseason appearances during her five-year head coaching tenure.







