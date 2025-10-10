Nneka Ogwumike Named to 2025 All-WNBA Second Team

Published on October 10, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - The WNBA announced today that Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike has earned All-WNBA Second Team honors. With her seventh career selection, Ogwumike has the most second-team selections of any player in the WNBA. This is her fourth consecutive second team honor (2022-2025).

Ogwumike ended the 2025 regular season tied for eighth in points per game (18.3) and surpassed 7,000 career points on August 1. She ranks fourth in field goals made per game (7.3) and scored 15+ points in 32 games during the 2025 season, becoming one of five players in the league to notch more than 30 such games this season.

Ogwumike finished the regular season averaging 7.0 rebounds per game and led the league in total points off turnovers, converting 182 points during the season. She shot 51.9% overall, joining just six other players who finished above 50% during the regular season.

