Nneka Ogwumike Named to 2025 All-WNBA Second Team
Published on October 10, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm News Release
SEATTLE - The WNBA announced today that Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike has earned All-WNBA Second Team honors. With her seventh career selection, Ogwumike has the most second-team selections of any player in the WNBA. This is her fourth consecutive second team honor (2022-2025).
Ogwumike ended the 2025 regular season tied for eighth in points per game (18.3) and surpassed 7,000 career points on August 1. She ranks fourth in field goals made per game (7.3) and scored 15+ points in 32 games during the 2025 season, becoming one of five players in the league to notch more than 30 such games this season.
Ogwumike finished the regular season averaging 7.0 rebounds per game and led the league in total points off turnovers, converting 182 points during the season. She shot 51.9% overall, joining just six other players who finished above 50% during the regular season.
Last month, Ogwumike was also awarded her fourth Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award honor.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 10, 2025
- Nneka Ogwumike Named to 2025 All-WNBA Second Team - Seattle Storm
- Paige Bueckers Named to All-WNBA Second Team - Dallas Wings
- Pair of Aces Earn All-WNBA Honors - Las Vegas Aces
- Alyssa Thomas Named to 2025 All-WNBA First Team - Phoenix Mercury
- Sabrina Ionescu Named to 2025 All-WNBA Second Team - New York Liberty
- A'ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier Unanimously Selected to 2025 All-WNBA First Team - WNBA
- Allisha Gray Named All-WNBA First Team - Atlanta Dream
- Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston Earn 2025 All-WNBA Honors - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Storm Stories
- Nneka Ogwumike Named to 2025 All-WNBA Second Team
- Gabby Williams and Ezi Magbegor Named to 2025 WNBA All-Defensive Teams
- Dominique Malonga Named to 2025 WNBA All-Rookie Ream
- Nneka Ogwumike Wins 2025 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award
- Seattle Storm Announce Head Coaching Change