Reigning World Champion Las Vegas Aces 2026 Schedule Unveiled

Published on January 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - Reigning world champion, the Las Vegas Aces today unveiled their 2026 regular season schedule. One of four remaining original league franchises, the Aces will tip off the 30th WNBA season at home against the Phoenix Mercury in a 2025 WNBA Finals rematch. Played at T-Mobile Arena, site of the Aces 2025 championship celebration, the game is scheduled for May 9.

Following its season opener, Las Vegas has a four-game road swing before it welcomes Los Angeles to Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 21 in what is expected to be the Aces 50th consecutive sellout at "The House."

Information on the team's third WNBA Championship ring and banner-raising celebration in four years, as well as the entire season's theme nights and giveaways, will be announced at a later date.

The Aces have sold out their regular season ticket memberships for the third straight year. However, a limited number of tickets for individual games will be available to the public in the coming months. Fans interested in adding their names to receive information on 2026 individual game tickets once it becomes available may do so by visiting the Las Vegas Aces website.

The two newest teams in the league will each travel to Las Vegas once. On July 28 the Aces will host the reborn Portland Fire, which has relaunched after its original three-year stint in the league from 2000-2002; and the expansion Toronto Tempo on August 28.

The Commissioner's Cup, an annual in-season tournament, will see the Aces face every team in the Western Conference once apiece between June 2-17. Should Las Vegas, which won the Commissioner's Cup in 2022 and advanced to the title game in 2023, finish atop the Western Conference CC standings, it will face the top Eastern Conference CC finisher in the June 30 CC championship game.

The Aces will play a total of 22 of their 44 contests in the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World, three of which are currently scheduled to be held at T-Mobile Arena. In addition to its home opener, the Aces will play at T-Mobile against Chicago on July 3 and Indiana on July 5.

Las Vegas will face Los Angeles and Phoenix four times each and will play all remaining W teams a total of three times apiece. Further, every team in the league will travel to play in Las Vegas at least once, with Golden State, Indiana, Los Angeles, Minnesota, New York, Phoenix, Seattle and Washington coming to the Strip twice each.

The Aces are scheduled for three back-to-backs this season, including one right out of the gate. Following its May 9 opener, the Aces are slated to play at Los Angeles on May 10. The remaining back-to-backs feature home games against Phoenix (July 11) and Indiana (July 12), and clashes at Minnesota (Aug. 8) and New York (Aug. 9).

In addition to the annual WNBA All-Star Game, hosted in Chicago on July 25, a second break in the league's schedule has been added this season for the 2026 FIBA World Cup, which will be contested Sept. 4-13 in Berlin.

Facts & Figures

The longest home stand is five games from Aug. 11-20, which is preceded by the longest road trip, also five games, from Aug. 1-9.

The Aces have eight games in May (two at home), 11 in June (six), nine in July (six), 12 in August (six) and four in September (two)

Las Vegas has 21 total weekend games (Friday-Sunday). Of those games, 12 are at home

The Aces will visit Canada twice to play the Tempo. However, they will play in front of Tempo fans on opposite sides of the country, with Toronto hosting Las Vegas on July 20 and Vancouver, British Columbia, doing the honors on Aug. 23.

The Aces and league broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.







