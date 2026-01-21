Chicago Sky Announce 2026 Season Schedule

Published on January 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky today announced their schedule for the 2026 season. The WNBA is entering its 30th season, while the Sky are participating in their 21st year as a franchise. Attached is a poster calendar for the Sky's 2026 schedule. More schedule information can be found on the WNBA's official website.

"It's an honor to participate in the WNBA's 30th season amid a time of tremendous growth for the league," Sky head coach Tyler Marsh said. "We're especially excited to welcome two more expansion teams to our competitive league, and we'll be ready to match up against a strong lineup of opponents at home and on the road."

This is the fourth year in a row the Sky open the season on the road, opening the season May 9 against the expansion franchise Portland Fire. The Sky's home opener is the fifth game of the year, on May 20 against Dallas at Wintrust Arena.

After hosting the two largest games in franchise history by attendance last season, the Sky are once again playing two games at United Center. The Sky play at the legendary Chicago venue on June 28 against Las Vegas and Aug. 8 against Indiana.

Local and national broadcast games, promotional theme nights at Wintrust Arena and the Sky's 2026 preseason slate will all be announced at a later date.

Chicago Sky on The U, WCIU

After a successful inaugural season as exclusive broadcasting partners, Weigel Broadcasting Co.'s The U, WCIU will once again be the home of local Sky broadcasts in 2026.

The full slate of nationally and locally televised games this season will be announced at a later date. The U, WCIU, is seen over the air in Chicago on channel 26.

2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game

As previously announced, AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026 is taking place July 23-25 in Chicago. This marks the second time Chicago welcomes the league's premier midseason event after previously doing so in 2022.

The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game takes place on Saturday, July 25 at United Center.

See more details at the 2026 AT&T All-Star Game site or Sky's website.

Expansion Franchises

After adding the Golden State Valkyries last season, the WNBA is welcoming a new team this season: the Toronto Tempo. In addition, the Portland Fire are making their return to the WNBA after previously playing in the WNBA from 2000-02, which brings the league to 15 teams in 2026.

As noted, the Sky and Fire compete in both teams' season openers on May 9. In total, the two teams play three times, on June 24 and 26 in addition to the opener. The Fire will be coached by Alex Sarama and play inside Moda Center.

The Sky and Tempo play against one another three times on May 27, June 7 and Sept. 22. The Tempo will be coached by Sandy Brondello and play at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Notable Games and Dates

The Sky open the season a little more than a week earlier than last year, tipping on May 9 (2026) as opposed to May 17 (2025)

The Sky have zero back-to-backs after having two last season

The WNBA will break for the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup from Aug. 30 to Sept. 16

The first day of the 2026 WNBA season is May 8 (WNBA Tip-Off Presented by CarMax) and the last day of the season is Sept. 24

2026 Commissioner's Cup Presented by Coinbase

The WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase will feature a 49-game schedule from June 1-17. Each team will play one game against every other team in its conference - a total of six games for each of the seven Eastern Conference teams and seven games for each of the eight Western Conference teams. All Cup games except the Championship will count toward regular-season win-loss records.

Eastern Conference teams will play three games each at home and on the road. Western Conference teams will play either four games at home and three on the road, or three at home and four on the road.

The title game will be played on Tuesday, June 30, featuring the Eastern and Western Conference teams with the best record in Commissioner's Cup play and will be hosted by the conference winner that has the best winning percentage in all regular season games played from opening day through June 17, the final day of Commissioner's Cup games.

Ticketing Info

Season ticket plans are nearly sold out, get yourself on the waitlist for 2026 here. Call 1-866-SKY-WNBA or email tickets@chicagosky.com for more details.

FULL SEASON SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time

Saturday, May 9 at Portland 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 13 at Golden State 9:00 p.m.

Friday, May 15 at Phoenix 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 17 at Minnesota 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 20 Dallas 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 23 Minnesota 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 27 Toronto 7:00 p.m.

Friday, May 29 Minnesota 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 2 at Washington* 7:00 p.m.

Friday, June 5 Connecticut* 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 7 at Toronto* 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, June 9 Atlanta* 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 11 at Indiana* 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17 New York* 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 20 at Dallas 7:00 p.m.

Monday, June 22 at Connecticut 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24 Portland 8:00 p.m.

Friday, June 26 Portland 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 28 Las Vegas^ 3:00 p.m.

Friday, July 3 at Las Vegas 9:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 7 at Phoenix 9:00 p.m.

Friday, July 10 at Los Angeles 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 12 at Dallas 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15 Seattle 11:00 a.m.

Friday, July 17 Los Angeles 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 19 at Atlanta 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22 at New York 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 30 Connecticut 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1 Las Vegas 12:00 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 3 Phoenix 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 5 Los Angeles 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 8 Indiana^ 2:00 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 10 at Seattle 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 12 at Golden State 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 16 at Seattle 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 18 New York 8:00 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 21 Golden State 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 23 Indiana 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 25 at Connecticut 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 29 at New York 12:00 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 17 Washington 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 19 at Atlanta 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 22 Toronto 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24 at Washington 6:30 p.m.

* Commissioner's Cup games

^ Games played in United Center

Games by the Numbers

30 weekday games

14 weekend games

Longest road stretch: 4 games, twice (May 9, 13, 15, 17 & July 3, 7, 10, 12)

Longest home stretch: 5 games (July 30, Aug. 1, 3, 5, 8)

Breakdown by Month

May: 8 total, 4 home, 4 away

June: 11 total, 6 home, 5 away

July: 9 total, 3 home, 6 away

August: 12 total, 7 home, 5 away

September: 4 total, 2 home, 2 away

Breakdown by Team

Atlanta: 3 total, 1 home, 2 away

Connecticut: 4 total, 2 home, 2 away

Dallas: 3 total, 1 home, 2 away

Golden State: 3 total, 1 home, 2 away

Indiana: 3 total, 2 home, 1 away

Las Vegas: 3 total, 2 home, 1 away

Los Angeles: 3 total, 2 home, 1 away

Minnesota: 3 total, 2 home, 1 away

New York: 4 total, 2 home, 2 away

Phoenix: 3 total, 1 home, 2 away

Portland: 3 total, 2 home, 1 away

Seattle: 3 total,1 home, 2 away

Toronto: 3 total, 2 home, 1 away

Washington: 3 total, 1 home, 2 away







