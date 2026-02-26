2025-26 Sky Overseas + Offseason Updates: Rundown No. 6

Published on February 26, 2026

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - Ten Chicago Sky players are currently participating or set to play in domestic or overseas play this offseason. Below are the listed players, their respective teams, league and country.

Angel Reese - Rose BC (Unrivaled, USA) and USA World Cup Qualifying Team (USA Basketball)

Elizabeth Williams - Galatasaray Cagdas Factoring Istanbul (KBSL, Turkey)

Rebecca Allen - Lunar Owls BC (Unrivaled, USA)

Ariel Atkins - Athletes Unlimited (United States)

Rachel Banham - Lunar Owls BC (Unrivaled, USA)

Kamilla Cardoso - Guangdong Vermilion Birds (WCBA, China)

Kia Nurse - Athletes Unlimited (United States)

Ajsa Sivka - Club Joventut Badalona (LF Endesa, Spain)

Sevgi Uzun - Fenerbahce Spor Kulubu Istanbul (KBSL, Turkey)

Hailey Van Lith - Unrivaled (United States)

Angel Reese made her return to Unrivaled for Rose BC and has averaged 11.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 stocks in two games since returning. Rose BC has just one more regular season game remaining before the playoffs kick off on Feb. 28. In an expanded playoff format this year, Rose BC clinched the playoffs.

The 2026 Unrivaled semifinals and championship are on Monday, March 2 and Wednesday, March 4, respectively.

Soon after her time in Unrivaled, Reese will make her senior national team competitive debut with the USA World Cup Qualifying Team from March 11-17. The USA will play a total of five games in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Elizabeth Williams' Galatasaray is still one of the powerhouses in Turkey, sitting atop the EuroLeague Group E standings at 10-2 and second in the KBSL at 15-3. Williams' team is in the middle of a EuroLeague playoff series against Landes, splitting the series at 1-1 so far with a +4 point differential. The next game against the two teams is March 3.

Williams is averaging 8.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks per game on the season. In the first game against Landes, she secured a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double to go along with three blocks.

Opposite Williams' Galatasaray in the EuroLeague Group F standings and just ahead of them in KBSL play at 18-0 is Sevgi Uzun's powerhouse Fenerbahce, which is now 29-1 on the season. Fenerbahce won its first-round EuroLeague series by a combined 25 points.

Uzun recorded a standout KBSL performance on Feb. 21 against Mersin, notching 14 points, five assists and making four three-pointers.

Kia Nurse and Ariel Atkins are both enjoying successful stints at Athletes Unlimited, which is in the midst of its fourth and final week and concludes play on March 1.

Nurse is averaging 15.7 points (No. 7 in league) and shooting 36.7% from three. One of her standout performances came on Feb. 13, scoring 21 points while shooting 5 of 10 from three and bringing down four rebounds.

Atkins is fresh off a top performance, recording 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and five steals on Feb. 25. She is by far the league leader in steals (23) after also recording six steals along with seven points, four assists and five rebounds on Feb. 11. She scored 22 points on Feb. 20 and averages 13.8 points on the season.

Rachel Banham and Rebecca Allen continue to suit up for Lunar Owls BC in Unrivaled. In a 75-70 win over Breeze BC on Feb. 17, Banham scored 12 points and four assists while making four three-pointers.

Allen had a standout performance in the team's following game, scoring 10 points on a pair of made three-pointers.

Ajsa Sivka, playing for Joventut, had her second-highest points output of the season on Feb. 21 against Zaragoza, scoring 18 points on three made three-pointers, while pulling down three rebounds.

Kamilla Cardoso's regular season with Guangdong wrapped up on Feb. 1. The WCBA playoffs don't commence until late March.







