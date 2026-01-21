Toronto Tempo to Tip off Inaugural 2026 Season May 8 at Coca-Cola Coliseum

[Toronto, ON] - The Toronto Tempo announced Wednesday the team's 2026 inaugural season schedule, highlighted by a home opener on Friday, May 8 against the Washington Mystics at 7:30 p.m. ET at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The 2026 Tempo season features forty-four total regular-season games, including twenty-two home games, across four venues in Canada. Fifteen games will be played at Coca-Cola Coliseum, three at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, two at Bell Centre in Montreal, and two at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

During the season, the Tempo will face each of their opponents at least three times. At home, the Tempo will host 14 weekend matchups (five on Friday, three on Saturday, and six on Sunday) and eight weekday home games. The team will also host a nine-game homestand from June 25 - July 20. AT&T WNBA All-Star Game Weekend will take place in Chicago, Illinois on July 24 and 25. There will be a break in regular season play from August 31 to September 14 due to the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup.

"Today's schedule release marks another milestone in bringing Tempo basketball to life. Our inaugural season will showcase the energy, talent, and competitive spirit that this city deserves," said Tempo General Manager Monica Wright Rogers. "We're excited for fans across Canada to experience the WNBA in a brand-new way and to see our team take the floor in historic matchups throughout the league."

Tempo founding partners CIBC and Sephora Canada are presenting partners of the team's four home games outside of Toronto, in which the Tempo will play two home games in Montreal in July, (facing the Dallas Wings and New York Liberty), and two home games in Vancouver in August (facing the Portland Fire and Las Vegas Aces).

"With the release of our 2026 WNBA schedule and the announcement of our games across the country, we're reminded that this franchise was built for every corner of Canada," said Whitney Bell, Tempo Chief Marketing Officer. "Playing in Montreal this July and Vancouver this August, along with all our home games in Toronto, is about more than basketball. It is about bringing communities together, showcasing the passion of our fans coast-to-coast, and celebrating what it means to be Canada's team."

Highlights in the Tempo's home schedule include three matchups at Scotiabank Arena, facing the Phoenix Mercury on June 27, Minnesota Lynx on July 30, and Indiana Fever on August 18. Fellow expansion team Portland Fire will come to Toronto on May 23 and will face off against the Tempo at Rogers Arena on August 21, while the league's first expansion team Golden State Valkyries will play the Tempo at Coca-Cola Coliseum on July 8. The Tempo will host the defending champion Las Vegas Aces in Toronto on July 20 and Vancouver on August 23.

The Tempo will also compete in their first-ever WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase during the 2026 season. Every team will play one game against each of the other teams in its conference - a total of six games for Tempo and the six other Eastern Conference teams. The Tempo will play three games each at home and on the road between June 3-16. All WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase games count toward a team's regular-season win-loss record.

In order to celebrate this major milestone in its inaugural season, the Toronto Tempo teamed up with LEGO Canada on a special creative collaboration to unveil the team's schedule. The schedule release video brings a sense of playfulness and imagination to the moment and blends the Tempo's excitement to celebrate its first season with fans of all ages.

View the Tempo Schedule Release Video in Collaboration with LEGO here.

Additional Schedule Notes:

The Tempo's longest road trip is five games when the Tempo travel to Golden State, Portland, Atlanta, and Dallas from August 2-12. The Tempo will also go on a four-game road trip from May 15-21 travelling to Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Minnesota.

The team's nine-game homestand from June 25 - July 20 features matchups against Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, Golden State, New York, Washington, Atlanta, and Las Vegas. The June 27 game against Phoenix will be played at Scotiabank Arena. The July 10 game against Dallas and July 12 game against New York will be played at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec.

Four different venues across Canada will host Tempo home games during the inaugural season (Coca-Cola Coliseum, Bell Centre, Rogers Arena, and Scotiabank Arena).

Five of the first eight Tempo games are on the road.

The Tempo will play three teams on back-to-back occasions: Los Angeles on May 15 and 17, Minnesota on July 28 and 30, and Golden State on August 2 and 4.

The Tempo play five of seven games on the road to end the season, with the final two home games of the year taking place on September 18 against the Indiana Fever and September 20 against the New York Liberty, both at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

On December 11, 2025, the Toronto Tempo announced that the team had sold out its inaugural season ticket memberships for the 2026 season, marking a major milestone for the franchise ahead of its first year of play. Fans interested in attending games during the 2026 season can sign up to be the first to know about single-game ticket on-sale dates at https://tempobasketball.com/ticket-central/single- game- ticke ts/. Premium options, suites, and partial ticket packages will be available ahead of tip-off, and those interested can purchase a deposit to join the wait list. All ticketing information can be found at https://tempobasketball.com/ticket-central/.

Fans can sign up to be the first to know when tickets go on sale for the Vancouver games at https://tempobasketball.com/vancouverftk/ and for the Montreal games at https://tempobasketball.com/ftk-montreal/.

The Tempo will unveil the team's complete broadcast schedule at a later date.

