Tempo Announce Ciara Carl and Brian Lankton as Assistant Coaches for Team's Inaugural Season

Published on January 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

[Toronto, ON] - The Toronto Tempo announced Wednesday that the team has named Ciara Carl and Brian Lankton as assistant coaches. Carl and Lankton each bring over a decade of experience across both the NBA, G-League, WNBA, and NCAA, and will report to Tempo Head Coach Sandy Brondello.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome Ciara Carl and Brian Lankton to the Toronto Tempo," said Brondello. "As we build the foundation of this franchise, it's essential we bring in people who reflect the spirit and competitive culture of this city, and Ciara and Brian do exactly that. Ciara's player-driven approach and sharp basketball mind will elevate our standard on the court from day one. Brian's on-court strategy acumen and commitment to high-performance strengthen the entire organization. Their impact will be felt immediately as we shape what Tempo basketball stands for, and I couldn't be more energized about the direction we're heading with them on board."

In their roles, Carl and Lankton will support Brondello across all aspects of team preparation and performance, including player development, advanced scouting and on-court strategy.

Carl joins the Tempo from the Phoenix Mercury, where she served as an assistant coach and head video coordinator since 2023. She is currently working with the women's professional basketball league Unrivaled in Miami. Carl also brings collegiate coaching experience from the University of North Texas, San Diego State University, Metro State University of Denver, and Cal Poly Pomona University.

Lankton most recently served as the head video coordinator and player development coach for the New York Liberty from 2023-2025, including during the team's 2024 WNBA Championship season. He also brings experience from the NBA and NBA G League, having worked in player development and basketball operations roles with the Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, and Sioux Falls Skyforce.

"Ciara Carl and Brian Lankton represent the type of excellence we're committed to building here in Toronto," said Tempo General Manager Monica Wright Rogers. "Ciara brings a deep understanding of the women's game and a proven ability to connect with athletes in ways that unlock their best. Brian's operational acumen and forward-thinking approach will be instrumental as we grow into a world-class organization. Their leadership not only strengthens our team today; it sets the tone for the Tempo's long-term success. We're proud to have them joining us as we continue laying the groundwork for a franchise this city and country can be proud of."

