Toronto Tempo Unveils Team Jerseys Ahead of Inaugural Season

Published on December 16, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

[Toronto, ON] - The Toronto Tempo unveiled its first uniforms in franchise history today, marking a major milestone as the team prepares for its inaugural WNBA season. It is the first time the franchise's brand has been applied to jerseys - a bold, clean expression of the Tempo identity. The modern designs are rooted in the city, built for its fans, and crafted to reflect the Tempo's forward-driving spirit.

The uniforms feature the team's signature colours - Borealis Blue and Tempo Bordeaux - along with the Tempo's iconic six speed lines. These lines represent the six boroughs that make up the fabric of Toronto and the five players on the court supported by the sixth player in the game: the fans. Their movement and variation in thickness mirror the heartbeat, shifts in pace, and rhythm of both the city and the game - a nod to basketball's natural "tempos" and moments of momentum.

The jerseys will also feature patches from the team's Founding Partners, Sephora and CIBC. Sephora's logo will appear on the shoulder, while CIBC's patch will be located on the abdomen.

"Today marks another meaningful milestone on our journey to bringing Canada's first WNBA team to life," said Whitney Bell, Chief Marketing Officer, Toronto Tempo. "Every detail of these uniforms is intentional. From the colour story to the speed lines, we've created a design that brings our brand to life and represents our city, our fans, and our team. We cannot wait for our players - and our fans - to wear them with pride."

Today's reveal includes two jerseys:

The WNBA Nike Heroine Edition in White

The WNBA Nike Explorer Edition, in Tempo Bordeaux. This distinctive, fashion-forward colourway is unique across the league. With its deep, modern hue, the Tempo Bordeaux expands the franchise's presence within lifestyle culture, creating a look designed to be worn confidently on and off the court.

The "Explorer" Jersey will be available for fans to purchase beginning January 2026. Both of the team's Founding Partners will mark the launch with fan-focused activations:

To celebrate the launch and unite fans, Sephora will donate $26 for the first 1000 jerseys purchased to Girls E-Mentorship, a Canadian organization empowering high school girls facing socioeconomic barriers with leadership and professional skills through evidence-based mentoring.

Courtesy of CIBC, two lucky fans will have the chance to win a CIBC Courtside experience during the Tempo's inaugural season. Fans who sign up for jersey on-sale updates will be the first to receive contest details.

"Our partnership with Toronto Tempo is rooted in our shared beliefs of inclusivity, self-expression and the growing cultural impact of women's sports in Canada," says Allison Litzinger, SVP, Marketing, Sephora Canada. "Having players and fans wear Sephora on their jersey represents our unwavering support of celebrating beauty in all its forms, both on the court and in the community."

"As a founding partner of the Toronto Tempo, we are thrilled to be part of today's jersey reveal as the energy and excitement for Canada's first professional women's basketball team grows across the country," said Andrew Greenlaw, Senior Vice President, Brand, Community Investment and Client Experience at CIBC. "At CIBC, our purpose is to help make ambitions real and Team CIBC is excited and proud to cheer on the Toronto Tempo organization as the journey to opening tip off in May 2026 continues."

Fans can sign up for the "Be The First to Know" option at torontotempo.com to be the first to know when the Explorer jersey becomes available for purchase in January.

