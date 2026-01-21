Connecticut Sun Announce 2026 Season Schedule

Uncasville, CT - The 2026 WNBA regular season schedule is finalized, the league announced today. The Connecticut Sun will tip off the franchise's 24th season on the road on Friday, May 8 at 7:30 PM ET against the New York Liberty at the Barclays Center, followed by their 2026 home opener on Sunday, May 10 at 1:00 PM ET hosting the Seattle Storm. The Sun will play 44 games during the 2026 regular season, which spans from early-May through late September, with a 17-day break from August 31-September 16 accounting for the 2026 FIBA World Cup

The Sun will play Eastern Conference opponents Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics four times apiece, while taking on Eastern Conference opponents Atlanta Dream, Indiana Fever, New York Liberty and Toronto Tempo three occasions throughout the 2026 regular season. The Sun will also take on Western Conference foes Dallas Wings, Golden State Valkyries, Las Vegas Aces, Los Angeles Sparks, Minnesota Lynx, Phoenix Mercury, Portland Fire and Seattle Storm three times each in 2026.

The Connecticut Sun's 2026 schedule highlights include hosting the 2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player A'ja Wilson and the reigning WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces for back-to-back contests on May 13 and May 15 at Mohegan Sun Arena. More marquee matchups include a Commissioner's Cup tilt with seven-time WNBA All-Star Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty on June 8 in Connecticut, a Saturday night showdown with 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on June 13 at Mohegan Sun, and the first ever meetings with expansion franchises, the Toronto Tempo on June 10 in Canada and the Portland Fire on May 18 in Oregon.

Connecticut Sun at PeoplesBank Arena

The Connecticut Sun franchise is bringing WNBA action to Hartford in 2026, playing two of its regular season games at PeoplesBank Arena. The Sun will first host four-time WNBA All-Star Kelsey Plum and the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday, May 30 at 6:00 PM ET and then take on 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on Thursday, July 2 at 8:00 PM ET in the state's capital.

Connecticut Sun at TD Garden

The Connecticut Sun will return to TD Garden for the third consecutive season, hosting the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday, August 18 at 7:00 PM ET, continuing a historic tradition in Boston. In 2024, the Sun made WNBA history by hosting the first-ever regular-season game in Boston, selling out the storied arena with a record-breaking 19,156 fans-the highest attendance in franchise history-and followed it up with another sellout in 2025.

AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026

The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, the 22nd All-Star Game in league history, will be played on Saturday, July 25 at United Center in Chicago. Additional All-Star activities will also include the 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge on Friday, July 24 at Wintrust Arena, home of the Chicago Sky. WNBA Live, the league's interactive fan festival, will take place at McCormick Place.

WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase.

The WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase will feature a 49-game schedule from June 1-17. Each team will play one game against every other team in its conference - a total of six games for each of the seven Eastern Conference teams and seven games for each of the eight Western Conference teams. All Cup games except the Championship will count toward regular-season win-loss records.

Eastern Conference teams will play three games each at home and on the road. Western Conference teams will play either four games at home and three on the road, or three at home and four on the road. The title game will be played on Tuesday, June 30, featuring the Eastern and Western Conference teams with the best record in Commissioner's Cup play and will be hosted by the conference winner that has the best winning percentage in all regular season games played from opening day through June 17, the final day of Commissioner's Cup games.

Connecticut Sun Commissioner's Cup Schedule:

June 2 at Atlanta Dream

June 5 at Chicago Sky

June 8 vs. New York Liberty

June 10 at Toronto Tempo

June 13 vs. Indiana Fever

June 17 vs. Washington Mystics

Additional Schedule Information:

The Sun will have their longest homestand from June 13-July 2, where they host the Indiana Fever (June 13), Toronto Tempo (June 19), Chicago Sky (June 22) and Dallas Wings (July 2) for one game apiece and a pair of contests against the Washington Mystics (June 17 and June 26).

Connecticut's 2026 regular season slate sees its longest road trip early on in the season from May 18-27, where the team will take on the Portland Fire (May 18 and May 27), the Seattle Storm (May 20 and May 22) and the Golden State Valkyries (May 25).

By month, the Sun play 10 games in May (four home, six away), nine games in June (six home, three away), 10 games in July (four home, six away), 11 games in August (six home, five away) and four games in September (two home, two away).

On four occasions, Connecticut will face the same opponent in consecutive games: Las Vegas (May 13 and May 15), Seattle (May 20 and May 22), Minnesota (July 6 and July 8) and Phoenix (July 17 and July 19).

The Sun will have one back-to-back during the 2026 regular season, hosting the Chicago Sky on Tuesday, August 25 and Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday, August 26.

The Sun will host their annual Camp Day on Tuesday, July 14 against the Portland Fire at 11:00 AM ET.

Connecticut will be on the road against Indiana for their final game prior to the WNBA All-Star Break on Wednesday, July 22. They will also be on the road against Dallas for their final game prior to the FIBA World Cup break on Sunday, August 30.

The latest the Sun will see an opponent for the first time is on Friday, July 17 at 10:00 PM ET when they visit the Phoenix Mercury.

Sun 2026 Opponent Breakdown:

Atlanta Dream: Home: August 13; Away: June 2, September 17

Chicago Sky: Home: June 22, August 25; Away: June 5, July 30

Dallas Wings: Home: July 2**; Away: August 2, August 30

Golden State Valkyries: Home: July 10, August 26; Away: May 25

Indiana Fever: Home: June 13; Away: July 22, August 28

Las Vegas Aces: Home: May 13, May 15; Away: August 20

Los Angeles Sparks: Home: May 30**, August 18*; Away: August 22

Minnesota Lynx: Home: July 8, September 20; Away: July 6

New York Liberty: Home: June 8, August 15; Away: May 8

Phoenix Mercury: Home: August 7; Away: July 17, July 19

Portland Fire: Home: July 14; Away: May 18, May 27

Seattle Storm: Home: May 10; Away: May 20, May 22

Toronto Tempo: Home: June 19, September 24; Away: June 10

Washington Mystics: Home: June 17, June 26 ; Away: July 28, September 22

*Game to be played at TD Garden.

** Game to be played at PeoplesBank Arena

2026 Connecticut Sun Tickets

Season tickets, partial plans, group packages, and luxury suite experiences are on sale now-don't miss your chance to lock in the best seats for all the action! Visit sun.wnba.com/tickets or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX to secure your spot today. Single-game tickets for all regular-season games will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster at a later date, which will be announced soon.







