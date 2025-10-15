Connecticut Sun Acknowledge Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day at the State Capitol

Published on October 15, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun collaborated with State Representative Kai Belton and the Black Maternal & Infant Health Caucus at the State Capitol to acknowledge Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day. The event began with a mixer before Connecticut Sun Manager of Community Relations Shamare Holmes and General Manager Morgan Tuck tipped off the press conference with a few impactful words. "We're here to honor those that have been impacted by pregnancy and infant loss and those that carry the weight of that every day. It's a silent grief but it's something that deserves to be seen and heard. It's great that we're here today to be able to do that and I'm honored to be part of an event that creates space for such a subject," said Morgan Tuck.

Representative Belton then spoke on the Black Maternal & Infant Health Caucus, the importance of legislation surrounding black maternal health, and pushing HB7102 and HB7214 to be signed into law. Both acts concern maternal and infant health care, pledging to expand mental health services, strengthen family support, and improve hospital transparency and accountability in maternal care. Then Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz extended greetings before Representative Corey Paris and Representative Anne Hughes also discussed future legislations regarding maternal and infant health care.

The last speaker was Dr. Morine Cebert, a clinical assistant professor at NYU Rory Myers College of Nursing, who shared stories and dialogue surrounding fertility goals for women across the country. The press conference closed with Janice Smith singing with musical accompaniment by Derrick Jones Jr. and attendees were given t-shirts, posters, and a free Walgreens care package filled with face masks, female sanitary products, and more.

"When we talk about our players and showing up in the community for women, we talk about the whole woman. Not just a player or a staff member or a fan. But recognizing and giving back in a way that approaches the whole person and the whole self. Their health and experiences really do matter. So, over the past few years within our community relations department, we've had a really big emphasis on women's health, specifically reproductive care and black maternal health. Not just because our players are passionate about it, but we realized it affects us within our organization, across the community, and across the state. So we felt like it was an area we really needed to focus on and we're excited to continue to do that," said Morgan Tuck.

Established in 1988, Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day is recognized annually as part of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. It aims to raise awareness about the emotional and psychological challenges faced by many who have experienced pregnancy and infant loss and to promote support. It is estimated that 1 in 4 pregnancies end in loss due to miscarriage, stillbirth, or neonatal death. Honors the lives lost and supports families affected by miscarriage, stillbirth, and infant death.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information on the team's community events and initiatives visit https://sun.wnba.com/community. To purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.