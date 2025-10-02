Connecticut Sun Foundation Achieves Success with 2025 Community Initiatives

Published on October 2, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun Foundation announced the conclusion of three community initiatives aimed at supporting local Connecticut residents and addressing critical needs and issues relating to the unhoused, education, and women's reproductive health. The Connecticut Sun Foundation's Shoe Drive; Back to School Supply Drive, presented by Anthem and CarelonRX; and the Maternal Health Drive, presented by Walgreens accumulated thousands of products to positively impact the Connecticut community during transitional time periods of their lives.

Connecticut Sun Foundation's Shoe Drive

The Connecticut Sun Shoe Drive collected 50 pairs of shoes and over 1,430 hygiene products for the New London Homeless Hospitality Center. Fans donated items through an online wish list as well as in person at three Connecticut Sun home games.

Back to School Supply Drive, Presented by Anthem and CarelonRX

The Connecticut Sun Foundation's annual Back to School Supply Drive, presented by Anthem and CarelonRX, distributed 250 backpacks filled with 1,200 items of essential school supplies to local youth. The Sun is committed to ensuring students are prepared to thrive in the classroom. The essential school supplies donated included folders, notebooks, pencils, pens, folders, rulers, and more. This drive, reflecting the Foundation's commitment to supporting educational equity, benefitted multiple organizations, such as St. Vincent de Paul Place, Grace Academy, Jumoke Academy, Mercy House, and the Theta Alpha Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.'s Operation Big Book Bag initiative.

Maternal Health Drive, Presented by Walgreens

The Maternal Health Drive, presented by Walgreens, supported the Waterbury Bridge to Success Partnership, Inc. Fans were asked to donate diapers, wipes, formula, feminine health products, postpartum supplies, baby clothing, and more at three Connecticut Sun home games. The drive resulted in the donation of over 550 units of essential items directly impacting maternal health in the Waterbury community for the second year in a row.

Sun Academy

In addition to the community drives, the Connecticut Sun youth basketball platform, Sun Academy, serviced 1,900 students within the New England area during the 2025 season. Seventeen of the 26 camps were free of charge, and 1,500 youth attended the Basketball for Free Clinics with the Connecticut Sun.

In response to the wonderful results of this year's community initiatives, Connecticut Sun President, Jen Rizzotti remarked, "The Connecticut Sun Foundation is extremely grateful to have such generous partners and donors that are committed to helping the Sun make life-changing impact on the people in Connecticut communities. We also would like to thank Connecticut Sun fans for their donations and support, which help power the success of the community drives. The contributions of all our drives show our continued dedication and care to giving back season after season while illuminating the wonderful giving spirit of the members of our community."

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.







