Leïla Lacan Picks up Associated Press All-Rookie Team Honors

Published on September 12, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - Connecticut Sun guard Leïla Lacan was named to the Associated Press All-Rookie Team, the publication announced today. Lacan, drafted 10th overall by the Sun in the 2024 WNBA Draft, joined the team for the first time this season and made an immediate impact on both ends of the floor.

The 5-11 guard from Rodez, France appeared in 25 regular season games for the Sun in 2025, starting in 15. She averaged 10.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game over her rookie campaign. Lacan's 2.2 steals per game average was first amongst all rookies this season and second across the entire WNBA. She recorded three games this season with 5+ steals, tying Gabby Williams for the most amongst any WNBA player this year. On August 17 against the Fever, she dished out a career-high 14 assists- marking the most assists for a rookie in a single game in franchise history. On August 25 against New York and August 27 against Dallas, Lacan went for back-to-back career-high 22-point performances, while also managing a left eye injury. The rookie standout joined Nykesha Sales and teammate Saniya Rivers as the only three rookies in Sun history to finish their first season with at least 250 points, 90 assists and 55 steals.

