A'ja Wilson Scores Back-To-Back WNBA Peak Performer Award

Published on September 12, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







NEW YORK - Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson capped her M'VP caliber-season with a league-leading 23.4 points per game in earning the 2025 WNBA Peak Performer Award as the league's top scorer. Wilson, who shot 50.5% from the field, averaged 8.3 field goals made per game and made 6.2 free throws a game. Wilson also finished as the leading scorer in 2024, when she set a new WNBA standard for scoring average after posting 26.9 points per contest.

The WNBA Peak Performer Award is also presented to the rebounds and assists leaders, which went to Angel Reese, who averaged 12.6 rebounds per game, and Alyssa Thomas, who dished out 9.2 assists an outing.

In leading the league in scoring, Wilson also scored the most total points (937), posted the most 35-point games (3), 30-point games (13) and 20-point games (25) in the league this year, to go with her 21 double-doubles and the league's first and only 30/20 double-double game.

The scoring and rebounding awards have been given out since the 2002 season and in 2005 the assists category was added. Past multiple scoring winners include Diana Taurasi, who earned it a record five times and Lauren Jackson, who finished atop the scoring column three times. Two-time winners include Tina Charles, Brittney Griner and Angel McCoughtry.

The No. 2 Aces (30-14) host No. 7 Seattle (23-21) in Game 1 of the opening round's best-of-three series on Sunday, Sept. 14, at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Tip is slated for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast by ESPN. Game 2 is at Seattle on Sept. 16 (6:30 p.m., ESPN) and, if necessary, the teams will return to Las Vegas for Game 3 on Sept. 18 (time TBD), which will stream on ESPN2. The best-of-five WNBA Semifinals begin Sept. 21 and this year's WNBA Finals, which will be contested for the first time in a best-of-seven series, tips Oct. 3.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.