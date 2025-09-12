Atlanta Dream Partners with Local Bars for Playoff Watch Parties

Published on September 12, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream is heading to the 2025 WNBA Playoffs, riding the momentum of a record-breaking regular season. The team set a new franchise milestone this year, winning the most regular-season games in team history.

Established in 2008, this marks the 11th playoff appearance in Dream history. As the city buzzes with excitement, the Dream is inviting fans to bring the energy to local bars and restaurants across Atlanta for an unforgettable postseason experience.

Fans can join the watch party celebrations by supporting the Dream at a lineup of playoff bar and restaurant partners across the city. From September 14 through the finals in mid-October, fans can catch the action live and enjoy Dream swag, exclusive merchandise giveaways, themed cocktails, and special offers at the following locations:

Jolene Jolene, 225 Rogers St NE #11 (Kirkwood)

The Beverly, 120 Marietta St NW (Downtown)

Wicked Wolf Atlanta, 1080 Peachtree St NE #7 (Midtown)

McCray's Tavern Midtown, 1163 W Peachtree St NE (Midtown)

Brake Pad, 3403 Main St (College Park)

These local favorites will be transformed into fan hubs where Dream supporters can unite, rep the team, and soak in every thrilling moment of postseason play, both home and away.

2025 WNBA PLAYOFF SCHEDULE:

First Round:

o Sunday, September 14 - 3 pm

o Tuesday, September 16 - 7:30 pm

o Thursday, September 18 - Time TBD (if necessary)

Semifinals: September 21 - September 30

WNBA Finals: October 3 - October 17

Fans can check the establishments' websites and social media channels to get the latest information on which games they will host. The Dream's postseason campaign promises to be a defining moment in Atlanta sports.







