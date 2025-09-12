Valkyries to Face the Minnesota Lynx in Round One of the WNBA Playoffs; to Begin on September 14 in Minneapolis

Published on September 12, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The No. 8-seed Golden State Valkyries will take on the No. 1-seed Minnesota Lynx in the first round of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs presented by Kaiser Permanente. The first round, which is a best-of-three series (1-1-1 format), begins this Sunday, September 14 in Minneapolis at 10 a.m. PT on ESPN.

The Valkyries will host Game 2 on Wednesday, September 17 at 7 p.m. PT at SAP Center in San Jose. Single-game tickets for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs will go on sale Friday, September 12, with exclusive presale events beginning at 10 a.m. before becoming available to the general public at 6 p.m. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for the team's playoff home game at SAP Center, exclusively online at valkyries.com.

Presale events begin Friday, September 12, with the following exclusive access windows at valkyries.com:

- 10:00 AM - Valkyries season ticket holders will have exclusive access to single-game tickets

- 12:00 PM - Golden State Warriors and Santa Cruz Warriors season ticket members will gain access to purchase tickets

- 1:00 PM - Chase cardholders, using their credit or debit cards, can take part in the presale event

- 3:00 PM - Golden State Insiders presale begins

- 6:00 PM - General public sale begins

Watch Party: Thrive City is set to host a Valkyries playoff watch party for Game 1 this Sunday, September 14. Doors open at 8:30 a.m., and the free, family-friendly event will feature a live broadcast of the game along with live music from Get HYPHY, merch giveaways, face painting, photo opportunities, and more. Fans are encouraged to RSVP.

Below is the schedule for the First Round series between the Golden State Valkyries and Minnesota Lynx:

GAME DAY/DATE TIME (PT) LOCATION TV RADIO

Game 1 Sun., September 14 10 a.m. Target Center ESPN 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

Game 2 Wed., September 17 7 p.m. SAP Center ESPN 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

Game 3* Fri., September 19 TBD Target Center ESPN2 The Audacy App

*If necessary

Ticket Pricing and Purchase Information: The Valkyries have adopted all-in pricing, which means the initial price displayed when browsing tickets is inclusive of all service fees, and no additional charges are added during the purchase flow. Valkyries.com offers fans the only verified marketplace for Valkyries tickets that is 100% guaranteed by the Valkyries.

For more information on the Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.