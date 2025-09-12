Burton, Nakase and SalaÜn Earn Associated Press Honors

OAKLAND, Calif. - Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton was named the Associated Press Most Improved Player of the Year, Head Coach Natalie Nakase was tabbed AP Coach of the Year, and forward Janelle Salaün was selected to the AP All-Rookie Team, the AP announced today. The awards were voted on by a panel of national women's basketball sportswriters.

Burton started all 44 games for Golden State this season, averaging 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. The guard wrapped up the regular season ranking third in the WNBA in assists per game and fourth with a 2.82 assist-to-turnover ratio (min. 10 GP), and is the only player in the league this season with three games of 10+ assists and 0 turnovers. Burton is averaging over eight points, four assists and two rebounds a game from a season ago, and no other WNBA player in league history has had this season-to-season statistical increase.

Nakase led Golden State to 23 wins during its inaugural season, the most in WNBA history by an expansion team, as well as a postseason berth to become the first-ever expansion franchise to reach the playoffs in their inaugural season. Under Nakase's tuteledge, the Vakyries rank top five in the league in rebounds per game (35.3), free throw percentage (81.5), defensive rating (99.8), and opponent points per game (76.3). Nakase was named the league's Coach of the Month in June after the Valkryies went 7-4 (.636) during the month.

Salaün wrapped up the regular season ranking fourth among rookies in points per game (11.3), third in rebounds per game (5.1), and third in minutes per game (27.0). The forward appeared in 36 games for Golden State this season, making 33 starts, and recorded 22 double-digit scoring performances including three 20-point games. Salaün's offensive rating of 101.9 ranks her eighth among rookies this season (min. 10 GP).

Golden State tips off postseaon action against the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, September 14 at 10 a.m. PT on ESPN. The Valkyries host Game 2 of the First Round on Wednesday, September 17 at 7 p.m. PT at SAP Center, and tickets are available at valkyries.com.

