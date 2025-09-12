Series Preview: Valkyries vs. Lynx - 9/14/25

Published on September 12, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The eighth-seeded Golden State Valkyries will play their first-ever playoff game when they battle the top-seeded Lynx in Minnesota for Game 1 of the 2025 WNBA playoffs on Sunday. The Valkyries made WNBA history as the winningest expansion team in their inaugural season (23 wins) and the first to make the playoffs. The Lynx tied the 2023 Las Vegas Aces for the most wins in a single season in league history (34). Minnesota is fresh off a WNBA Finals appearance last season in which they were one game away from winning the championship, losing the series 4-3 to the New York Liberty.

The Valkyries were swept by the Lynx in the regular season series 4-0, including three double-digit defeats. They will play a best-of-three first-round series, which begins in Minnesota, then heads to SAP Center in San Jose for Golden State's first playoff home game. If a decisive Game 3 becomes necessary due to these teams splitting the first two games, it would be played back in Minnesota. The Valkyries have had a historic inaugural season and they have an opportunity for more, as no eighth seed in WNBA history has ever won a playoff series.

The Valkyries and Lynx each are led by a star who has accomplished a rare feat that no other player has achieved this season. For the Valkyries, guard Veronica Burton is the only player to lead her team in each of the five major statistical categories: points (525), rebounds (192), assists (265), steals (50) and blocks (27). Burton was named the AP's Most Improved Player and is a strong candidate for the WNBA's version of the award. Leading the Lynx, Napheesa Collier became the first player in WNBA history to average 20-plus points per game on 50-40-90 shooting splits (FG%, 3PT%, FT%). Collier is just the second player in league history to have a 50-40-90 season and the other, Elena Delle Donne, won MVP in 2019.

THREE KEYS

Elite Offense vs. Defense Duel:

The Lynx have been far and away the best offensive team in the league this season, leading in offensive rating, points per game, effective field goal percentage and assists per game. Napheesa Collier is the hub of their offense, finishing second in the league in scoring. Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams join Collier in averaging double figures, as McBride is their highest volume 3-point shooter and Williams is their top playmaker. The Valkyries will have their hands full slowing down their efficient and versatile attack, but they have been well-equipped defensively all year, finishing third in defensive rating (99.8 DEFRTG). Specifically, Golden State has been the best team in the league at defending the paint, giving up just 29.0 points per game in the restricted area. Unfortunately for the Valkyries, the WNBA's best defensive team overall is also the Lynx, who posted a 97.5 defensive rating. Minnesota is the only team in the league with a double-digit net rating (+12.1 Net RTG).

Two Top Volume 3-Point Shooting Teams:

The Valkyries and Lynx are first and second, respectively, in made 3-pointers per game. Golden State is just 11th of 13 teams in 3-point percentage (32.5 3PT%), but are first in attempts taking nearly 30 threes per contest (29.9 3PA). Minnesota is the league's most efficient team from behind the arc at 37.8 percent and their top shooter, Kayla McBride, ranks second leaguewide in total made 3-pointers (103). The Valkyries have three players who finished top-10 in 3-point percentage: Iliana Rupert (2nd; 44.2 3PT%), Cecilia Zandalasini (7th; 40.7 3PT%) and Tiffany Hayes (8th; 40.6 3PT%). In three of the Valkyries' regular-season losses to the Lynx, they have shot significantly worse from three-point range.

Free Throw Volume and Efficiency:

Golden State's main advantage over Minnesota is their free throw shooting volume and efficiency. The Valkyries rank third in the league in free throw percentage (81.5 FT%), finishing fifth in makes (15.0 FTM) and tied for sixth in attempts per game (18.4 FTA). Free throw shooting is one of the Lynx's rare weaknesses, as they are last in made free throws per game (12.2 FTM) and second to last in attempts (16.1 FTA) and percentage (76.0 FT%). If Golden State can generate a considerable advantage in this category, it can help them slow down/disrupt Minnesota's offense rhythm. It can also help compensate for their effective field goal percentage, which is the worst among playoff teams (48.2 EFG%).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.