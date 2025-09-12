Aces Roll Past Sparks 103-75, Head into Playoffs on 16-Game Winning Streak

September 12, 2025

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - After recording a historic shooting night with a record 22 made 3-pointers, the Las Vegas Aces improved to 30-14, extended their winning streak to 16 and earned a 103-75 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks (21-23) on Thursday night in Crypto.com Arena. A'ja Wilson (23 points, 19 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks, 2 steals), Chelsea Gray (15 points, 10 assists, 7 steals, 6 rebounds) and Jackie Young (17 points, 12 assists, 5 rebounds) all recorded double-doubles, while Jewell Loyd made 7 3s and tallied 21 points and NaLyssa Smith added 10.

Sarah Ashlee Barker, Dearica Hamby and Kelsey Plum all scored 15 points for Los Angeles.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: The Aces enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed and will face No. 7 Seattle (23-21) on Sunday, Sept. 14, at 7 pm (all times Pacific) on ESPN. Also playing that day are No. 1 Minnesota (34-10) vs No. 8 Golden State (23-21) at 10 am, No. 3 Atlanta (30-34) vs No. 6 Indiana (24-20) at 12 pm and No. 4 Phoenix (27-17) vs No. 5 New York (27-17) at 2 pm. Game 2 for the Aces will be at Seattle on Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The overall WNBA Playoffs schedule can be found here., and the complete first round with dates, times and match-ups can be found here.

Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Aces 29 24 24 26 103

Sparks 13 21 24 17 75

First Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 29, Los Angeles 13)

The Aces struck first with a bucket from Smith, followed by 4 points from LA before Young hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Aces an early 8-4 lead. Las Vegas finished the quarter on a 19-6 run, including a trio of 3-pointers from Loyd and 2 more from Young. The Aces tied a season-high with 6 steals in a quarter, resulting in 11 points off 6 Sparks turnovers and gave up just 4 off their 3 miscues. The Aces connected on 57.9% (11-19 FGs) of their shot attempts and 58.3% (7-12 3pt FGs) from beyond the arc; Los Angeles went cold from distance, going 0 of 5, and shot 6 of 15 (.400) from the field. Young led all scorers with 12, while Hamby had 7 for LA.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 53, Los Angeles 34)

Gray scored the first 7 points for Las Vegas as it maintained a double-digit lead, which never fell below 13. Las Vegas stayed hot from 3-point land, shooting 57.1% (4-7 3pt FGs), and 56.2% (9-16 FGs) from the floor and headed into the locker room tying a season-high 11 3s made in a half (Aug. 3 vs. Golden State). Los Angeles, however, netted just 3 of 9 (.333) from deep and 7 of 19 (.368) from the field. Gray went 2 of 2 from beyond the arc to lead all scorers with 10, while Wilson tallied 6 rebounds; Plum paced the Sparks with 7 points.

Third Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 77, Los Angeles 58)

The Aces cooled off to start the second half, shooting 1 of 5 and holding a 55-38 advantage at 8:49. However, Wilson went on a 10-2 run to extend the Aces lead to 25, 65-40, with 6:15 to go. The Aces lead remained in the 20s until LA outscored Las Vegas 5-3 over the final 28.3 seconds for a 19-point differential at the end of the third. Both teams connected on 10-22 (.455) from the field, but the Aces were 4 of 12 from distance, whereas the Sparks made just 1 of 6 of their 3-point tries. Wilson led all scorers with 14; Barker paced LA with 9.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 103, Los Angeles 75)

Las Vegas held a steady lead in the final frame with their lead wavering between 19 and 33.. The Sparks shot a cold 0 of 6 from distance, while the Aces connected on 7 of 14 (.500) of theirs. Las Vegas finished shooting 38.1% (8-21 FGs) overall and LA netted 8 of 17 (.471) of their shots. Loyd paced Las Vegas with 6 points; Rae Burrell led LA with 7.

KEY STATS:

The Aces shot 48.7% (38-78 FGs) from the floor and 48.9% from distance (22-45 3pt FGs), while the Sparks hit 42.5% (31-73) of their field goal attempts but just 15.4% (4-26 3pt FGs) from deep.

Las Vegas dished out a WNBA season-high 35 assists on 38 made field goals; LA had 23 dimes on its 31.

The Aces outrebounded the Sparks 44-32.

The Aces scored 22 points off 14 Sparks turnovers and gave up 15 points on their own 13 miscues.

LA outscored Las Vegas 52-24 points in the paint and 13-6 on second chances, but the Aces won on fast break points, 21-13.

GAME NOTES

Las Vegas became the 2nd team in WNBA history to reach 16 consecutive regular season wins, drawing even with the 2014 Phoenix Mercury team, which won the title that year. The 2001 Los Angeles Sparks own the record with 18 straight and went on to capture the WNBA Championship. Including playoffs, the Sparks strung together 18 straight from Aug. 9, 2002, through June 14, 2003 ; Minnesota also has a 16-game winning streak that spanned part of two seasons, from Sept. 20, 2011, through June 15, 2012.

The Aces posted season-highs for 3-pointers made (22) and attempted (45), assists (35); and equaled their season-high for field goals made (38) and steals (13).

The 35 assists are tied for the second-most all-time in WNBA history ; Seattle dished out 37 against Chicago on Aug. 9, 2022, and Minnesota (9/1/2017), Chicago (8/10/2018) and New York (7/6/2022) also passed out 35 in a single game.

Tonight marked Young's 6th career points/assist double-double and first on the season. It's also the 9th time she's dished out 10 or more assists in her career and 3rd time this season. She now has 12 career double-doubles of any kind (points/rebounds and rebounds/assists).

The double-double was the 120th of Wilson's career, which ranks No. 5 among all-time W players, and 21st on the season.

With 5 rebounds, Young hit the 1,000 career rebound mark and now has 1,002.

Young's 12 assists marked a season-high; her career-best is 14.

Young (243) passed Dearica Hamby for 3rd most games played in franchise history.

Gray now has 255 WNBA career victories, broke a tie with Taj McWilliams-Franklin (254) and now lists tied with Tanisha Wright for No. 13 on the all-time wins list. Nneka Ogwumike is No. 11 with 260. Loyd entered the game tied for No. 45 with Tammy Sutton-Brown with 204 career victories and now is alone in 45th with 205 career wins. Sancho Lyttle and Tamika Whitmore are no. 43 with 206 apiece.

The double-double was the 120th of Wilson's career, which lists as No. 5 among league leaders, and her 21st of the season, good for No. 3 in 2025 and tied for No. 8 all-time for 20-point games in a season.

The Aces were without Kierstan Bell (lower right leg).

UP NEXT: The Aces are seeking their third WNBA Championship, starting with a first-round game against the No. 7 seed Seattle Storm in the best-of-three series that begins Sunday, Sept. 14, at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. PT and air on ESPN.







