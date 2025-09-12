Rhyne Howard Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week
Published on September 12, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream News Release
ATLANTA - The WNBA announced today that Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard has been named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played September 1-11. This marks Howard's second weekly honor of the 2025 season, her second in as many weeks, and the third of her career.
Howard averaged 22.4 points, 4.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 42.0 percent from three-point range, leading Atlanta to a perfect 5-0 record in the final week of the regular season. Her best performance of the stretch came in the Dream's win over the Los Angeles Sparks on September 5, where she erupted for a season-high 37 points and became the first player in WNBA history to make nine three-pointers in multiple games.
The recognition further solidifies Howard's place among the league's elite. She has now collected two weekly awards in 2025 and three in her career, becoming just the fourth player in Dream history to win multiple Player of the Week honors and joining teammate Allisha Gray as the only active Dream players to achieve the feat. Her back-to-back awards underscore her pivotal role in Atlanta's record-setting season, which closed with a franchise-best 30 wins and secured the No. 3 seed in the upcoming WNBA Playoffs.
Howard and the Atlanta Dream will tip off their 2025 playoff campaign in a best-of-three First Round series against the Indiana Fever, with Game 1 scheduled for Sunday, September 14 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC at Gateway Center Arena.
