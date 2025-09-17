Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 60, Indiana Fever 77

Published on September 16, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA DREAM (1-1) vs. INDIANA FEVER (1-1)

Postseason Game #2, Away Game #1 | September 16, 2025 | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 14 15 15 16 60

Indiana 20 15 24 18 77

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta Indiana

Points Paopao (11) Mitchell (19)

Rebounds Jones/Hillmon (7) Powers (7)

Assists Canada (6) Mitchell/Sims (4)

KEY NOTES

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Brionna Jones, improving to 1-1 in the post season with that lineup.

Atlanta's post season, first round series vs. the Indiana Fever moves to 1-1. The Dream playoff away record moves to 0-1.

In just her second career playoff appearance, rookie Te-Hina Paopao led the team in scoring with 11 points, adding one steal, one block, and one rebound in 14 minutes of action.

Rhyne Howard contributed across the board with 10 points, three assists, two rebounds, and two steals.

Allisha Gray delivered an offensive boost, adding nine points, seven rebounds, and two assists in a well-rounded effort.

Naz Hillmon provided a solid performance with eight points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

Brionna Jones continued her steady play, finishing with eight points, two rebounds, and two steals.

Quarter-by-Quarter Recap

Q1

Canada opened the scoring with a smooth layup with Jones adding a quick jumper to even the score

Griner provided a boost of the bench with a swift finish inside, paired with another down low score from Jones.

Jones fueled the scoring surge, providing a key defensive steal leading to a transition score from Gray to trim the lead.

Atlanta shot an efficient 50% from the field at the end of the first period, with Jones and Canada penetrating 71.4% of those shots.

Q2

Howard set the tone for the second quarter, hitting a jumper and knocking down a free throw.

Jones broke through the defense with a tough layup, narrowing the gap to five points.

Hillmon added a quick two, then capitalized again after a key steal from Paopao.

Both teams matched each other in the second quarter, scoring 15 points apiece over the 10-minute stretch.

With just 1.2 seconds left in the half, Gray knocked down a three to cut Indiana's lead to 35-29.

Q3

Gray and Hillmon extended the run, each contributing inside buckets on back-to-back possessions.

Hillmon tightened the game to a three-point margin down the stretch of the quarter.

Howard and Gray combined for three points at the line, boosting the team's free throw percentage to 75% in the third.

Gray added her fourth bucket of the game, quickly met by Griner answering with her second to end the third quarter.

Q4

Paopao ignited the final quarter, providing an immediate impact, knocking down her first three-pointer.

Maya Caldwell maintained the bench spark, hitting another three, with Paopao adding a quick two right after.

Paopao ended the game on a high note, drilling her second three and finishing with 68.7% of Dream points in the final quarter.







