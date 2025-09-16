State Street Investment Management and WNBA Announce Multi-Year Partnership

BOSTON and NEW YORK - State Street Investment Management and the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) today announced a multi-year partnership making State Street Investment Management and its SPY ETF the official investment management and exchange-traded fund (ETF) partner of the league.

"State Street Investment Management and the WNBA share a vision that when you believe and invest in your future, your dreams can become a reality," said Yie-Hsin Hung, President and Chief Executive Officer of State Street Investment Management. "We're thrilled to partner with the WNBA, one of the fastest-growing brands in all of sports, to help tens of millions of fans learn how investing in their future can advance their ambitions - just like the athletes they admire."

As part of the partnership, State Street Investment Management and SPY will serve as the title sponsor of the WNBA Preseason and Coach of the Year Award, an annual honor that recognizes a coach who demonstrates exceptional leadership, player development and the ability to guide their team to success. State Street Investment Management and SPY will also be the presenting partner for "Year 1", a rookie content series profiling a select group of exciting first-year players and will join other WNBA sponsors as an associate partner for the WNBA Draft presented by State Farm and the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game.

"At the WNBA, we are proud to be partnering with State Street Investment Management, one of the largest asset managers in the world," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "State Street Investment Management is an incredibly innovative leader in the investment management industry, and we have a shared mission to inspire and support our fans beyond the game. We look forward to working with State Street Investment Management as they help investors evaluate and reach their financial goals."

State Street Investment Management's sponsorship program aims to educate and inspire millions of WNBA fans to take action and invest - financially and in themselves - to advance their ambitions. Future initiatives by State Street Investment Management will include bringing the league's excitement to the next generation of professional athletes by hosting youth clinics with WNBA ambassadors and refurbishing community basketball courts, providing greater access to the game.

In addition to the WNBA partnership, State Street Investment Management will feature Lisa Leslie, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee, three-time WNBA MVP, and four-time Olympic gold medalist, in the firm's "Getting There Starts Here" campaign created to inspire people to make a better financial future possible by investing in themselves. As one of the most decorated athletes in the history of women's basketball, the campaign will focus on Leslie's professional and personal journey, highlighting how investing has helped her pursue her passions - as a player, coach, commentator, real estate investor and developer, and community leader.

"Whether you're a professional athlete, an aspiring entrepreneur, or a recent college graduate who just landed your first job, investing in the long-term potential of the financial markets is investing in your own potential," said Leslie. "I've seen firsthand what's possible through the power of investing, and I'm excited to be partnering with State Street Investment Management to inspire more people to take control of their future." About State Street Investment Management

At State Street Investment Management, we have been helping to deliver better outcomes to institutions, financial intermediaries, and investors for nearly half a century. Starting with our early innovations in indexing and ETFs, our rigorous approach continues to be driven by market-tested expertise and a relentless commitment to those we serve. With over $5 trillion in assets managed*, clients in over 60 countries, and a global network of strategic partners, we use our scale to create a comprehensive and cost-effective suite of investment solutions that help investors get wherever they want to go. State Street Investment Management is the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT).

