Golden State Valkyries to Host Block Party for Fans Prior to Playoff Game at Sap Center Wednesday

Published on September 16, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries will host their first-ever playoff game at SAP Center on Wednesday, September 17, at 7:00 p.m. against the Minnesota Lynx. In celebration of this historic milestone, the team will host an inaugural playoff block party from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Barack Obama Boulevard, while iconic San Jose landmarks illuminate in violet throughout the week.

The block party will feature DJ Lady Ryan spinning at the branded Valkyries booth, performances and hype routines from Valkyries Entertainment, and basketball activities on a full court. Special performances include The Flock, and meet & greets with Violet. Fans can also enjoy photo opportunities, face painting, balloon artists, and kids' activities including crafts and a ball pit, plus official merchandise sales, complimentary giveaways, and food trucks.

On September 16 and 17, San Jose landmarks will display violet lighting in honor of the Valkyries' playoff run, which will be at San Jose Civic, San Pedro Square Market Arch, Post Street, Santa Clara Corridor, Circle of Palms, Bank of Italy Cupola, Hotel Valencia Santana Row, Winchester Mystery House Palm Drive, Santana Row Fountain, and Casino M8trix. Adobe World Headquarters Bridge will feature white lights for the Valkyries, while San Jose Mineta International Airport will illuminate the XO art display in Terminal B.

Traffic and Parking Information: Barack Obama Boulevard will be closed from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on September 17. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and allow extra time for parking and accessing the venue. The block party begins at 4:30 p.m., providing fans time to participate in pregame activities before the 7:00 p.m. tip-off.

