Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers Wins 2025 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year Award

Published on September 16, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers has been named the 2025 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year, the WNBA announced today. She is the first player to earn the honor with Dallas since Allisha Gray in 2017.

Bueckers received 70 votes from a national panel of 72 sportswriters and broadcasters. Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron received 2 votes.

A starter in all 36 of her appearances, Bueckers averaged 19.2 points, 5.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 33.3 minutes and shot 47.4 percent from the field and 88.8 percent from the free throw line. She led all rookies in total points (692), points per game, total assists (194) and assists per game. Bueckers also ranked second among rookies in steals per game and free throw percentage and fourth in field goal percentage.

On top of breaking the Wings' franchise rookie records, Bueckers finished third all-time in both total rookie points and total rookie assists. She also finished tied for second for the most double-digit scoring games by a rookie (35). Among all WNBA players, Bueckers ranked fifth in points per game, sixth in steals per game and ninth in assists per game.

On Aug. 20 against the Los Angeles Sparks, Bueckers set a WNBA single-game rookie record with 44 points, making 17-of-21 shots from the field (81 percent). She became the first player in WNBA history to score 40 or more points and shoot at least 80 percent from the field in a game.

Bueckers was voted as a starter for Team Collier for the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. She was also named the Kia WNBA Rookie of the Month three consecutive times (June, July and August).

Additional highlights of Bueckers' 2025 season include:

Was the only player this season ranked in the top 10 in points, assists and steals per game.

Became the first rookie in WNBA history to average at least 15.0 points and 5.0 assists and shoot 45.0 percent or higher from the field in a season.

Scored at least 10 points in each of her first 30 games, the fourth-longest streak to begin a career in WNBA history.

Became the second rookie in WNBA history to record multiple games of at least 35 points, joining Wings teammate Arike Ogunbowale (2019).

Became the second rookie in WNBA history to finish with at least 500 points, 150 assists, 100 rebounds and 50 steals in a season, joining Caitlin Clark (2024).

Posted ten games with at least 20 points and five assists, the second most by a rookie in WNBA history (Clark had 18 last season).

Became the fastest rookie in WNBA history to reach 500 points and 100 assists.

Bueckers was selected by the Wings with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm after a decorated career at the University of Connecticut. A three-time AP All-America First Team selection, Bueckers led the Huskies to the Final Four in each of the four seasons she played and won the national championship in the 2024-25 season.

In honor of being named the 2025 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year, Bueckers will receive $5,150 and a trophy designed to commemorate her achievement.

Below are the voting results for the 2025 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year Award and a list of past recipients.

2025 KIA WNBA ROOKIE OF THE YEAR VOTING RESULTS

Player Team Votes

Paige Bueckers Dallas Wings 70

Sonia Citron Washington Mystics 2

KIA WNBA ROOKIE OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNERS

1998 - Tracy Reid, Charlotte

1999 - Chamique Holdsclaw, Washington

2000 - Betty Lennox, Minnesota

2001 - Jackie Stiles, Portland

2002 - Tamika Catchings, Indiana

2003 - Cheryl Ford, Detroit

2004 - Diana Taurasi, Phoenix

2005 - Temeka Johnson, Washington

2006 - Seimone Augustus, Minnesota

2007 - Armintie Price, Chicago

2008 - Candace Parker, Los Angeles

2009 - Angel McCoughtry, Atlanta

2010 - Tina Charles, Connecticut

2011 - Maya Moore, Minnesota

2012 - Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles

2013 - Elena Delle Donne, Chicago

2014 - Chiney Ogwumike, Connecticut

2015 - Jewell Loyd, Seattle

2016 - Breanna Stewart, Seattle

2017 - Allisha Gray, Dallas

2018 - A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas

2019 - Napheesa Collier, Minnesota

2020 - Crystal Dangerfield, Minnesota

2021 - Michaela Onyenwere, New York

2022 - Rhyne Howard, Atlanta

2023 - Aliyah Boston, Indiana

2024 - Caitlin Clark, Indiana

2025 - Paige Bueckers, Dallas







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.