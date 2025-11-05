Golden State Sports Academy, Powered by Rakuten, Announces 2025-26 Winter Camp Schedule
Published on November 5, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
Golden State Sports Academy, powered by Rakuten, has announced its 2025-26 winter camp schedule, which includes camp sessions at nine Bay Area locations for ages seven and up. Registration is now open for all winter camp sessions at gssportsacademy.com.
The winter schedule will run from November 11 through February 28, highlighted by clinics at Chase Center in San Francisco and the Sephora Performance Center in Oakland. The winter schedule will include various skills clinics focusing on specific elements of the game.
Early Registration and sibling discounts are available. All sessions are for youth, ages seven and up, unless noted otherwise. For complete details on Golden State Basketball Camp and to register online, visit gssportsacademy.com or call (510) 986-5310.
The 2025-26 Golden State Basketball Camp winter schedule includes:
SESSION DATES LOCATION
Veterans Day Skills Clinic November 11 Sephora Performance Center, Oakland
Thanksgiving Skills Camp w/ Excel November 24-26 The Ultimate Fieldhouse, Walnut Creek
Thanksgiving Skills Camp II November 24-26 Sephora Performance Center, Oakland
Thanksgiving Skills Clinic November 26 Chase Center, San Francisco
Future Stars Camp II (ages 5-8) December 13 Sephora Performance Center, Oakland
Skills Clinic II December 22 Chase Center, San Francisco
Holiday Session I December 22-23 Sephora Performance Center, Oakland
Holiday Session II w/ Excel December 22-23 The Ultimate Fieldhouse, Walnut Creek
Holiday Session III December 22-23 Kaiser Permanente Arena, Santa Cruz
Holiday Session IV December 22-23 Sunset Recreation Center, San Francisco
Valkyries Holiday Session I December 22-23 Stanislaus State University; Turlock
Holiday Session V December 29-31 Sephora Performance Center, Oakland
Holiday Session VI w/ Excel December 29-31 The Ultimate Fieldhouse, Walnut Creek
Holiday Session VII December 29-31 Independence High School, San Jose
Holiday Session VIII December 29-31 San Mateo High School, San Mateo
Holiday Session IX December 29-31 Arrillaga Family Gym, Menlo Park
Skills Clinic III January 3 Chase Center, San Francisco
All Girls Clinic II January 11 Sephora Performance Center, Oakland
MLK Day Skills Clinic January 19 Chase Center, San Francisco
Presidents Day Clinic February 16 Sephora Performance Center, Oakland
Presidents Week Camp I February 17-20 Sephora Performance Center, Oakland
Presidents Week Camp II February 17-20 Monta Vista High School, Cupertino
Skills Clinic IV February 28 Chase Center, San Francisco
Since its inception in the summer of 2000, Golden State Sports Academy has grown into the largest basketball camp program in the NBA/WNBA and has attracted over 90,000 youth from six different continents to participate in hundreds of sessions in more than 40 cities around the Bay Area. Former Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson is the third former camper to play in the NBA and was the first to play for Golden State and win an NBA Championship.
