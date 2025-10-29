Valkyries' Free Throws for Futures, Presented by the PG&E Corporation Foundation, Donates $349,500 to Bay Area Youth

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Community Foundation, in partnership with the PG&E Corporation Foundation, has granted $349,500 to two nonprofit organizations, equating to $174,750 each, as part of the Valkyries' Free Throws For Futures program.

Through Free Throws For Futures, each of the Golden State Valkyries' 659 free throws during their inaugural 2025 regular season resulted in $500 towards Girls Inc. of Alameda County and Kode With Klossy. An additional $20,000 was added to the total amount with the Valkyries making the playoffs to create a $349,500 donation.

Girls Inc. of Alameda County connects girls from under-resourced neighborhoods in the Bay Area with access to educational programs and mentorship they need to reach their full potential. Kode With Klossy provides free, immersive learning opportunities in STEAM for young women and gender-expansive youth, empowering participants across the Bay Area and globally. These two organizations were selected as beneficiaries due to their strong alignment with both foundations' missions and strategic priorities.

"The expansion of Free Throws For Futures to the Valkyries' historic inaugural season allowed us to further deepen our impact to two incredible nonprofits," said Golden State Community Foundation Executive Director Ay'Anna Moody. "Because of the continued support from our partners at the PG&E Corporation Foundation, Free Throws For Futures is now a year-round program that has delivered over $1 million to Bay Area nonprofits supporting education and youth development this year alone."

"This marks over $2 million we've invested through Free Throws for Futures, and the Valkyries' inaugural season continued that proven impact," said PG&E Corporation Foundation Executive Director Stephanie Isaacson. "Girls Inc. and Kode With Klossy are equipping young people with the STEM skills and confidence they need-supporting that work is an investment in our future."

The PG&E Corporation Foundation has donated over $2 million to the Golden State Community Foundation through the Free Throws For Futures program over the last four seasons.

