Golden State Valkyries and Kaiser Permanente Launch

Published on November 20, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries have announced " Valkyries Holiday Assist," presented by Kaiser Permanente. In its first year, this community-focused initiative will actively address food insecurity across the Bay Area through volunteering and delivering essential resources.

Roughly 22% of Californians currently struggle with food insecurity. With the Bay Area experiencing historic levels of hunger this holiday season, the need for food distribution is vital to our community's health.

Volunteers from the Valkyries and Kaiser Permanente will partner with non-profit organizations across the Bay Area to provide thousands of meals to those in need. The initiative will also include distribution of blankets, beanies, and socks. "Valkyries Holiday Assist," presented by Kaiser Permanente, demonstrates the power of collaboration and connects to a larger shared commitment to supporting Bay Area communities during the holiday season.

"Valkyries Holiday Assist," presented by Kaiser Permanente, initiatives are listed below.

Saturday, Nov. 22 - Food Pickup and Resource Fair at Youth UpRising: Volunteers will help with setup and food distribution at Youth UpRising's Annual Food Drive and Resource Fair which provides support for families experiencing food insecurity during the Thanksgiving season.

Tuesday, Nov. 25 - Volunteer Day at GLIDE Memorial: Select season ticket holders will join volunteers in assisting with meal preparation, serving, and cleanup for the daily-free breakfast program.

Tuesday, Dec. 2 - GivingTuesday: 13 Bay Area non-profit organizations that focus on food insecurity will be featured on the Valkyries' digital and social media channels to provide fans information on how to get involved.

Wednesday, Dec. 3 - Holiday Cheer at the Openhouse Bob Ross LGBT Senior Center: Violet and volunteers will pack and distribute food during the morning shift of Openhouse's food insecurity program. The group will then join for a special dinner to share the vibrant spirit of the team and the holiday season with the Openhouse community.

Friday, Dec. 12 - WinterFest with the Booker T. Washington Community Service Center: The Valkyries will contribute to their organic produce giveaways at Union Square in San Francisco.

Friday, Dec. 19 - Volunteer Day at HomeRise SF: Volunteers will serve holiday meals and help create a special gathering that brings everyone together.

