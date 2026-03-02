Valkyries to Celebrate Women's History Month with Programs Across the Bay

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries are celebrating Women's History Month throughout March with a series of community programs and initiatives focused on career development, education, fitness, and youth literacy throughout the Bay Area.

This month-long campaign will commemorate the strength, resilience, and achievements of women everywhere while inspiring the next generation of women, both on and off the court. Throughout March, the Valkyries will engage with local schools and community members, showcasing the organization's commitment to uplifting future leaders. These initiatives include:

Monday, March 2: Women's Empowerment Month Celebration, presented by Rakuten - Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase will serve as an analyst on the all-female broadcast team when the Golden State Warriors take on the Los Angeles Clippers on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Tuesday, March 3, and Friday, March 6: Read Across America - Valkyries staff will visit students at elementary schools across the Bay Area for a "Read Across America Week" celebration. These visits will promote literacy and introduce children to strong female role models through interactive reading sessions.

Wednesday, March 18: Career Girls Career Day at Roosevelt Middle School - The Valkyries will participate in Career Girls' Career Day at Roosevelt Middle school where they will open up about their career journeys and engage students in career exploration workshops.

Thursday, March 19: Valkyries Open Gym, presented by Kaiser Permanente - Valkyries and Kaiser Permanente invite local female basketball groups to experience the game like a player through open runs at the Sephora Performance Center.

Saturday, March 28: Adobe: Creative Threads - The Valkyries will teach young adults about graphic design and help them create their own signature shoe.

The Valkyries will also highlight the history and legacy of Bay Area women's basketball all month long through features showcased across the team's digital and social media channels.

