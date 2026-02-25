Golden State Sports Academy, Powered by Rakuten, Announces 2026 Summer Camp Schedule

Published on February 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







Golden State Sports Academy, powered by Rakuten, has announced its 2026 summer camp schedule, which includes camp sessions at over 25 locations in the Bay Area and Sacramento/Central Valley for youth ages seven and up. Registration is now open for all summer camp sessions at gssportsacademy.com.

The summer schedule will run from June 1 through August 7, highlighted by two overnight camps at the Sephora Performance Center in Oakland. General week-long camp sessions will focus on individual skill development, the importance of fundamentals, and the development of a healthy team attitude for youth ages seven and up of all skill levels and abilities. In addition to the general sessions, the summer schedule will also include two all-girl sessions and two Valkyries camps in Northern California locations beyond the Bay Area.

Early Registration and sibling discounts are available. For complete details on Golden State Basketball Camp and to register online, visit gssportsacademy.com or call (510) 986-5310. Overnight camp details and registration will be available in March.

Earlier this month, Golden State Sports Academy announced its expanded collaboration with Shoot 360, launching three new Bay Area training locations in Spring 2026. Located within City Sports Clubs in Stonestown (San Francisco), Almaden (San Jose), and Newhall (San Jose), these facilities will offer athletes ages 8 and up access to professional-level performance tracking and data-driven coaching. For complete details on Golden State Shoot 360 memberships and to place a deposit online, visit gsshoot360.com or call (510) 986-5310.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from February 25, 2026

Golden State Sports Academy, Powered by Rakuten, Announces 2026 Summer Camp Schedule - Golden State Valkyries

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.