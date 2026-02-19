Valkyries Offseason Tracker: Beyond the Bay: February 19, 2026
Golden State Valkyries News Release
Although the Valkyries' season has concluded, the action continues for the team's athletes. Currently, 15 Valkyries players are competing in various leagues both domestically and overseas. For a complete guide and all the latest updates on the Valkyries "Beyond the Bay," click here.
Veronica Burton
Team: Mist - Unrivaled | USA
Valkyries Teammates: N/A
Veronica Burton shined in the first round of Unrivaled's 1 on 1 tournament, sweeping Courtney Williams 11-0. Burton was defeated by Kelsey Mitchell 11-5 in the second round. Both Williams and Mitchell were WNBA All-Stars in 2025.
Kaila Charles
Team: Reyer Venezia | Italy
Valkyries Teammates: N/A
Date Opponent Competition Result Stats
Feb. 12 SanMartino Italy-Serie A1 L, 77-81 13 PTS, 4 REB, 2 STL
Feb. 15 Brescia Italy-Serie A1 W, 71-64 17 PTS, 11 REB, 5 STL
Feb. 18 Schio EuroLeague L, 66-68 13 PTS, 9 REB
Kaitlyn Chen
Team: CLA | Athlete Unlimited
Valkyries Teammates: N/A
Date Opponent Competition Result Stats
Feb. 11 CLA Athlete Unlimited L 8 PTS, 6 AST
Feb. 13 MOR Athlete Unlimited W 19 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
Feb. 14 GAR Athlete Unlimited L 10 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
María Conde
Team: PF Schio | Italy
Valkyries Teammates: Cecilia Zandalasini
Date Opponent Competition Result Stats
Feb. 10 Battipaglia Italy-Serie A1 W, 88-73 8 PTS, 6 REB
Feb. 18 Venezia Euroleague W, 68-66 13 PTS, 4 AST, 2 STL
Justė Jocytė
Team: Uni Girona CB | Spain
Valkyries Teammates: N/A
Date Opponent Competition Result Stats
Feb. 15 CadiLaSeu Spain-LF Endesa W, 88-64 8 PTS, AST
Feb. 18 Fenerbahce EuroLeague L, 69-87 13 PTS, 6 AST
Carla Leite
Team: Casademont Zaragoza | Spain
Valkyries Teammates: N/A
Date Opponent Competition Result Stats
Feb. 15 Gernika Spain-LF Endesa W, 85-63 7 PTS, 5 AST
Feb. 18 USKPraha EuroLeague W, 82-71 13 PTS
Iliana Rupert
Team: Fenerbahçe | Turkey
Valkyries Teammates: Monique Billings
Date Opponent Competition Result Stats
Feb. 13 Kayseri Turkey-KBSL W, 118-76 22 PTS, 5 REB, 2 STL
Feb. 18 Girona EuroLeague W, 87-69 20 PTS, 2 BLK
Janelle Salaün
Team: USK Praha | Czech Republic
Valkyries Teammates: Kaitlyn Chen
Date Opponent Competition Result Stats
Feb. 15 ZabinyBrno Czech Republic-ZBL W, 84-70 13 PTS, 7 REB
Feb. 18 Zaragoza EuroLeague L, 71-82 10 PTS, 5 REB
