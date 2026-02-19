Valkyries Offseason Tracker: Beyond the Bay: February 19, 2026

Published on February 19, 2026

Golden State Valkyries News Release







Although the Valkyries' season has concluded, the action continues for the team's athletes. Currently, 15 Valkyries players are competing in various leagues both domestically and overseas. For a complete guide and all the latest updates on the Valkyries "Beyond the Bay," click here.

Laeticia Amihere (Uni Girona CB | Spain)

Monique Billings (Fenerbahçe | Turkey) (Hive - Unrivaled | USA)

Veronica Burton (Mist - Unrivaled | USA) (USA | AmeriCup 3x3)

Kaila Charles (Reyer Venezia | Italy)

Kaitlyn Chen (USK Praha | Czech Republic) (CLA - Athlete Unlimited)

María Conde (PF Schio | Italy)

Temi Fágbénlé (Henan | China) (United Kingdom | EuroBasket) (Lunar Owls - Unrivaled | USA)

Tiffany Hayes (CIMSA CBK Mersin | Turkey)(Phantom - Unrivaled | USA)

Justė Jocytė (Uni Girona CB | Spain) (Lithuania | EuroBasket)

Carla Leite (Casademont Zaragoza | Spain)

Kate Martin (Breeze - Unrivaled | USA)

Iliana Rupert (Fenerbahçe | Turkey)

Janelle Salaün (USK Praha | Czech Republic)

Cecilia Zandalasini (PF Schio | Italy)

Veronica Burton

Team: Mist - Unrivaled | USA

Valkyries Teammates: N/A

Veronica Burton shined in the first round of Unrivaled's 1 on 1 tournament, sweeping Courtney Williams 11-0. Burton was defeated by Kelsey Mitchell 11-5 in the second round. Both Williams and Mitchell were WNBA All-Stars in 2025.

Kaila Charles

Team: Reyer Venezia | Italy

Valkyries Teammates: N/A

Date Opponent Competition Result Stats

Feb. 12 SanMartino Italy-Serie A1 L, 77-81 13 PTS, 4 REB, 2 STL

Feb. 15 Brescia Italy-Serie A1 W, 71-64 17 PTS, 11 REB, 5 STL

Feb. 18 Schio EuroLeague L, 66-68 13 PTS, 9 REB

Kaitlyn Chen

Team: CLA | Athlete Unlimited

Valkyries Teammates: N/A

Date Opponent Competition Result Stats

Feb. 11 CLA Athlete Unlimited L 8 PTS, 6 AST

Feb. 13 MOR Athlete Unlimited W 19 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST

Feb. 14 GAR Athlete Unlimited L 10 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST

María Conde

Team: PF Schio | Italy

Valkyries Teammates: Cecilia Zandalasini

Date Opponent Competition Result Stats

Feb. 10 Battipaglia Italy-Serie A1 W, 88-73 8 PTS, 6 REB

Feb. 18 Venezia Euroleague W, 68-66 13 PTS, 4 AST, 2 STL

Justė Jocytė

Team: Uni Girona CB | Spain

Valkyries Teammates: N/A

Date Opponent Competition Result Stats

Feb. 15 CadiLaSeu Spain-LF Endesa W, 88-64 8 PTS, AST

Feb. 18 Fenerbahce EuroLeague L, 69-87 13 PTS, 6 AST

Carla Leite

Team: Casademont Zaragoza | Spain

Valkyries Teammates: N/A

Date Opponent Competition Result Stats

Feb. 15 Gernika Spain-LF Endesa W, 85-63 7 PTS, 5 AST

Feb. 18 USKPraha EuroLeague W, 82-71 13 PTS

Iliana Rupert

Team: Fenerbahçe | Turkey

Valkyries Teammates: Monique Billings

Date Opponent Competition Result Stats

Feb. 13 Kayseri Turkey-KBSL W, 118-76 22 PTS, 5 REB, 2 STL

Feb. 18 Girona EuroLeague W, 87-69 20 PTS, 2 BLK

Janelle Salaün

Team: USK Praha | Czech Republic

Valkyries Teammates: Kaitlyn Chen

Date Opponent Competition Result Stats

Feb. 15 ZabinyBrno Czech Republic-ZBL W, 84-70 13 PTS, 7 REB

Feb. 18 Zaragoza EuroLeague L, 71-82 10 PTS, 5 REB







