Golden State Sports Academy Announces Expanded Collaboration with Shoot 360

Published on February 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Sports Academy, powered by Rakuten, has announced an extended collaboration with Shoot 360, a technology-enabled basketball training platform, that includes the opening of three new locations throughout the Bay Area.

The new Shoot 360 training spaces will be located within existing City Sports Club locations in Stonestown (San Francisco), Almaden (San Jose), and Newhall (San Jose), and are scheduled to open in Spring 2026. For renderings of each location, CLICK HERE.

The project will provide an immersive training experience with interactive technology combined with high level coaching. Shoot 360 employs professional-level performance technology that utilizes data in real time to help athletes identify strengths and areas of improvement in their game.

"Expanding our collaboration with Shoot 360 allows us to bring a truly elite, data-driven training experience to even more athletes across the Bay Area," said Golden State Sports Academy Vice President Jeff Addiego. "By combining Shoot 360's performance technology with our coaching, we are providing our members with advanced tools to elevate their game. This pilot program reinforces our commitment to innovation and excellence in youth basketball, and we are thrilled to help the next generation of players get better faster at these new locations."

Memberships will be available for players ages 8 through adult and include multi-day access to shooting and skills courts, performance tracking via Shoot 360 mobile app, Golden State ticket credits, and more. Each location will also feature additional player development program options, including private and small-group training, skill development classes, birthday workouts, shooting leagues and more.

Limited founding memberships will be available to reserve with a deposit at gsshoot360.com, and will include the opportunity for a free Shoot 360 workout at the Sephora Performance Center in Oakland and a special edition backpack. For complete details on Golden State Shoot 360 memberships and to place a deposit online, visit gsshoot360.com or call (510) 986-5310.

Golden State Sports Academy first launched Shoot 360 programming in 2020 at the Sephora Performance Center in Oakland.







