Valkyries Announce 2026 Preseason Game
Published on February 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries have announced their 2026 preseason game, in which they will take on the Seattle Storm on Saturday, April 25 at 5:30 p.m. at Chase Center.
Presale events will begin Tuesday, February 17, at 10 a.m. exclusively for Valkyries Season Ticket Holders, followed by Warriors Season Ticket Holders at 12 p.m., then presales for Valkyries deposit holders at 3 p.m. and Chase early on-sale at 5 p.m.. On Wednesday, February 18, presale will begin for Valkyries and Chase Center Insiders at 10 a.m., and general public on-sale at 3 p.m. For tickets: valkyries.wnba.com/tickets.
The Valkyries tip off the regular season presented by Kaiser Permanente on May 8 at Seattle and host their home opener on May 10 versus Phoenix at 5:30 p.m. at Chase Center.
2026 GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES PRESEASON SCHEDULE
DATE GAME LOCAL TIME LOCATION
Saturday, April 25 vs. Seattle 5:30 p.m. Chase Center
Single-game tickets for the regular season will go on sale closer to the start of the 2026 season, and additional ticketing information is available at Valkyries.com/Tickets.
